Lamplighter Jan Tater wears a historical uniform as he lights a historic gas lamp on Charles Bridge in Prague, Czech Republic, December 16, 2021. Every day at dusk during Advent, Jan Tater and his colleague light the 37 historic gas lantern on the medieval Charles Bridge as an attraction for tourists. The first gas lamps in Prague were ceremonially lit in 1847, when the Charles Bridge, Lesser Town and Hradcany (Castle district) were gradually lit. For example, gas lighting in London has already been installed in 1813, and in 1833 in Austria. The Czech capital Prague had the largest number of lamplighters in 1927 with 138 people who took care of the city's 7,456 lamps. The lighting remained in the streets of Prague until 1985. Due to the completion of the atmosphere of mainly historic streets, the gas lighting returned to the historic center in 2002. Five years later, the gas lighting also returned to Charles Bridge. At present there are almost 700 modern gas lamps in Prague.

EPA