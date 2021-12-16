Today in Pictures, Dec 16, 2021

Aftermath of tornadoes in Kentucky, US, Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton receives knighthood, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Published
1 hour ago
Debris are pictured from a cinema after tornadoes ripped through several U.S. states in Mayfield, Kentucky, U.S., December 11, 2021. PHOTO: SHAWN TRIPLETT VIA REUTERS
Mercedes' British F1 driver Lewis Hamilton poses with his medal after being appointed as a Knight Bachelor (Knighthood) for services to motorsports, by the Britain's Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, during a investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle in Windsor, west of London on December 15, 2021.PHOTO: AFP
A cloud of dust storm is observed in Niwot, Colorado, U.S. December 15, 2021 in this screen grab obtained from a social media video. PHOTO: KIRK FISCHER VIA REUTERS
A Super Puma helicopter in flight during a search and rescue demonstration at RSAF’s Participation Command (PC) at Sembawang Airbase on 15 December, 2021. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/JASON QUAH
Graduates taking pictures after the Singapore Management University (SMU's) class of 2020 graduation ceremony held at the SMU Yong Pung How School of Law on 15 December, 2021. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/KUA CHEE SIONG
Passengers at the Queen Street bus terminal waiting to board the VTL buses to Johor Bahru, December 15, 2021. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/ALPHONSUS CHERN
A man dressed as a Spiderman jokes with a child hospitalised in the paediatrics ward of the San Paolo hospital, in Milan, Italy, December 15, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
A couple is silhouetted with Alps surrounded by a sea of fog hanging above Lake Geneva in Mont de Gourze above Riez, Western Switzerland, after sunset on December 14, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
A surfer dressed as Santa Claus rides an artificial wave in a 0.6 degree (33 degrees Fahrenheit) cold water in the Alaia Bay surf wave pool surrrounded by Swiss Alps, in Sion, on December 15, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
Vietnamese player Vu Van Thanh (in red) squares off with Indonesia's Rizky Ridho Ramadhani at Bishan stadium on December 15, 2021 during the Suzuki Cup Group B match. Indonesia and Vietnam were held to a goalless draw. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/DESMOND WEE
