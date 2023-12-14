Today in Pictures, Dec 14, 2023

Palestinian militants clashing with Israel’s forces in West Bank, a diver dressed as Santa Claus in Tokyo and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Palestinian militants clashing with the Israel Defence Force at Jenin refugee camp near the West Bank city of Jenin on Dec 13, 2023. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Palestinian boys standing in their makeshift tent at a camp set up on a schoolyard in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip where most civilians have taken refuge, on Dec 13, 2023, as battles continue between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas. PHOTO: AFP
Members of the Erlau Jewish Hasidic dynasty lighting 138 Hanukkiyot, candlesticks with nine branches that are lit to mark the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah, for people who are believed to be held hostage by Palestinian Islamist group Hamas in the Gaza Strip, at a Jewish seminary in Jerusalem, on Dec 13, 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS
British-Australian artist Bruce Munro's public art installation, Field Of Light, made of more than 17,000 solar-powered glowing colourful lights, sits lit at the Freedom Plaza near United Nations headquarters in New York City on Dec 13, 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS
Former Hamas hostage Bunthom Phankong is carried into the temple by his nephew, Mr Samakr Phankong, before his ordination ceremony at Wat Samakkhi Phatthanaram in Udon Thani, Thailand, on Dec. 11, 2023. PHOTO: THE NEW YORK TIMES
An elderly man taking photos outside a temple on a snowy day in Beijing on Dec 14, 2023. PHOTO: AFP
A delivery worker riding an electric vehicle amid snowfall in Beijing, China, on Dec 14, 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS
A diver dressed in a Santa Claus costume swimming with fish at Sunshine Aquarium during preparations for the upcoming Christmas special event in Tokyo on Dec 14, 2023. PHOTO: AFP
A heron sitting on partially submerged seats as the River Thames overtops its banks following prolonged rainfall and high tides, in west London, Britain, on Dec 13, 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS
Chicks dyed in bright colours are seen for sale at the Beringkit traditional market in Mengwi, Badung regency on Bali island, on Dec 13, 2023. PHOTO: AFP
Thousands of pilgrims visiting Mexico City's Guadalupe Basilica on Dec 12, 2023, to honour the country's patron saint, the Virgin of Guadalupe. PHOTO: AFP
The sun setting behind the Statue of Liberty in New York City on Dec 13, 2023. PHOTO: AFP

