Today in Pictures, Dec 14, 2021

Tamale Safaulu, 28, poses on stage during the Mr.001 bodybuilding competition in Mombasa, Kenya, on December 11, 2021. Tamale is a Ugandan bodybuilder who has been competing since 2015. In February 2020 he lost his leg in a motorcycle accident but a year later he was able to win Mr. Kampala in the “persons with disabilities” category. Mr.001 is his first bodybuilding event outside of Uganda.

PHOTO: AFP