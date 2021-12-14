Today in Pictures, Dec 14, 2021

Migrant workers visit Gardens by the Bay, tornado victims at a temporary shelter in Kentucky, US, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Published
2 min ago
Senior Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and National Development Sim Ann and migrant workers (from left) Guo Cheng Cheng, Mo Hai Yun and Yan Gang Sheng being briefed by Mr Gary Chua, senior director of horticultural operations at Gardens by the Bay, during a tour of the Christmas showcase at the Flower Dome attraction on December 13, 2021. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/MARK CHEONG
Anthony Vasquez, 42, plays with his four month-old son Michael inside a makeshift shelter which houses people who lost their homes after a devastating outbreak of tornadoes ripped through several U.S. states in Wingo, Kentucky, U.S., December 13, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
A photo issued on December 14, 2021, shows people observing a solar eclipse from 'Glaciar Union' scientific polar station in Antarctic, on Chilean territory, December 4, 2021. PHOTO: IMAGEN CHILE VIA REUTERS
Villagers gather to fish in the waters after a barrage built on river Teesta was opened for maintainance at Fulbari village on the outskirts of Siliguri on December 13, 2021.PHOTO: AFP
Divers work aboard the Danish cargo ship Karin Hoej which collided with the British cargo ship Scot Carrier between Ystad and Bornholm, on the Baltic Sea December 13, 2021. PHOTO: TT NEWS AGENCY VIA REUTERS
Members of a migrant caravan that arrived in the night in Mexico City wait for their mobile devices and other electronic equipment to be charged at the Basilica of Guadalupe's Pilgrims House in Mexico City, Mexico December 13, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
Tamale Safaulu, 28, poses on stage during the Mr.001 bodybuilding competition in Mombasa, Kenya, on December 11, 2021. Tamale is a Ugandan bodybuilder who has been competing since 2015. In February 2020 he lost his leg in a motorcycle accident but a year later he was able to win Mr. Kampala in the “persons with disabilities” category. Mr.001 is his first bodybuilding event outside of Uganda. PHOTO: AFP
A man pulls a child on a snowboard sleigh as they cross the frozen Moskva river in Moscow on December 12, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
A man takes a picture of light sculptures of polar bears set up for the upcoming New Year and Christmas holidays in Moscow on December 13, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
Fishermen row their boat in the waters of river Brahmaputra during sunset in Guwahati on December 13, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
