Today in Pictures, Dec 14, 2020

Two children walk past 200,000 lights that decorate a winter wonderland where people walk through at Naumkeag, part of the land managed by the Trustees of Reservations, in Stockbridge, Massachusetts on December 13, 2020. - The town, recently voted the number one Christmas town in the US, is also known for Norman Rockwell’s painting of the town’s Main Street during Christmas in “Home for Christmas (Stockbridge Main Street at Christmas) 1967.”

AFP