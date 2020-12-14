Today in Pictures, Dec 14, 2020

A ballet dancer poses in a giant plastic bubble as she entertains Christmas shoppers in Melbourne, Australia; Kyrgyz riders play the traditional Central Asian sport of Kok-Boru (Gray Wolf) or Buzkashi (Goat Grabbing) in the village of Chokmorov some 20 kilometres from Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.  

Published
1 hour ago
A ballet dancer poses in a giant plastic bubble as she entertains Christmas shoppers in Melbourne on December 13, 2020.
A ballet dancer poses in a giant plastic bubble as she entertains Christmas shoppers in Melbourne on December 13, 2020.AFP
Kyrgyz riders play the traditional Central Asian sport of Kok-Boru (Gray Wolf) or Buzkashi (Goat Grabbing) in the village of Chokmorov some 20 kilometres from Bishkek on December 12, 2020. Kok-Boru is a traditional horse game where mounted players co
Kyrgyz riders play the traditional Central Asian sport of Kok-Boru (Gray Wolf) or Buzkashi (Goat Grabbing) in the village of Chokmorov some 20 kilometres from Bishkek on December 12, 2020. Kok-Boru is a traditional horse game where mounted players compete for points by maneuvering a stuffed sheepskin into the opponents goalpost.AFP
A participant on a tall bike joins hundreds of cyclists as they gather in the streets during an improvised movement called on social network in Paris, France, December 13 2020.
A participant on a tall bike joins hundreds of cyclists as they gather in the streets during an improvised movement called on social network in Paris, France, December 13 2020.EPA
Ghulam Hussein Pathan (R) wrestles his opponent during the traditional Sindhi Malakhra wrestling in Karachi, Pakistan, December 13 2020. A Malakhra match begins with both wrestlers tying a twisted cloth around the opponent's waist. Each one then hold
Ghulam Hussein Pathan (R) wrestles his opponent during the traditional Sindhi Malakhra wrestling in Karachi, Pakistan, December 13 2020. A Malakhra match begins with both wrestlers tying a twisted cloth around the opponent's waist. Each one then holds onto the opponent's waistcloth and tries to throw him to the ground.EPA
Ski Flying World Championships - Planica, Slovenia - December 13, 2020. General view during the Ski Flying World Championships
Ski Flying World Championships - Planica, Slovenia - December 13, 2020. General view during the Ski Flying World ChampionshipsReuters
A couple walks on the beach as the sun sets over the Atlantic Ocean at Cape May Point, in Cape May, New Jersey, U.S., December 13, 2020.
A couple walks on the beach as the sun sets over the Atlantic Ocean at Cape May Point, in Cape May, New Jersey, U.S., December 13, 2020.Reuters
A worker uses a blower to clear snow from a courtyard at Gyeongbokgung palace in central Seoul on December 13, 2020.
A worker uses a blower to clear snow from a courtyard at Gyeongbokgung palace in central Seoul on December 13, 2020.AFP
Two children walk past 200,000 lights that decorate a winter wonderland where people walk through at Naumkeag, part of the land managed by the Trustees of Reservations, in Stockbridge, Massachusetts on December 13, 2020. - The town, recently voted th
Two children walk past 200,000 lights that decorate a winter wonderland where people walk through at Naumkeag, part of the land managed by the Trustees of Reservations, in Stockbridge, Massachusetts on December 13, 2020. - The town, recently voted the number one Christmas town in the US, is also known for Norman Rockwell’s painting of the town’s Main Street during Christmas in “Home for Christmas (Stockbridge Main Street at Christmas) 1967.”AFP
A young woman takes a selfie in front of a portrait of outgoing US President Donald Trump by US artist Andres Serrano exhibited at Bangkok Art and Culture Centre (BACC) as part of the Bangkok Art Biennale 2020 on December 12, 2020.
A young woman takes a selfie in front of a portrait of outgoing US President Donald Trump by US artist Andres Serrano exhibited at Bangkok Art and Culture Centre (BACC) as part of the Bangkok Art Biennale 2020 on December 12, 2020.AFP