Today in Pictures, Dec 14, 2018

Virgin Galactic’s carrier airplane WhiteKnightTwo carrying space tourism rocket plane SpaceShipTwo takes off from Mojave Air and Space Port in Mojave, California; children look out from a window, covered with a plastic sheet as protection from cold, on a winter's day in a village in south Kashmir's Pulwama district; and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.
We have been experiencing some problems with subscriber log-ins and apologise for the inconvenience caused. Until we resolve the issues, subscribers need not log in to access ST Digital articles. But a log-in is still required for our PDFs.