Today in Pictures, Dec 14, 2018

Virgin Galactic’s carrier airplane WhiteKnightTwo carrying space tourism rocket plane SpaceShipTwo takes off from Mojave Air and Space Port in Mojave, California; children look out from a window, covered with a plastic sheet as protection from cold, on a winter's day in a village in south Kashmir's Pulwama district; and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Dancers from Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo, an all-male drag ballet troupe, perform a scene from Stars & Stripes Forever during a dress rehearsal at the Joyce Theatre in New York, on Dec 13, 2018.
Dancers from Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo, an all-male drag ballet troupe, perform a scene from Stars & Stripes Forever during a dress rehearsal at the Joyce Theatre in New York, on Dec 13, 2018.PHOTO: AFP
Virgin Galactic’s carrier airplane WhiteKnightTwo carrying space tourism rocket plane SpaceShipTwo takes off from Mojave Air and Space Port in Mojave, California, on Dec 13, 2018.
Virgin Galactic’s carrier airplane WhiteKnightTwo carrying space tourism rocket plane SpaceShipTwo takes off from Mojave Air and Space Port in Mojave, California, on Dec 13, 2018.PHOTO: REUTERS
A girl walks near her house destroyed during an air strike carried out by the Saudi-led coalition in Faj Attan village, Sanaa, Yemen, on Dec 13, 2018.
A girl walks near her house destroyed during an air strike carried out by the Saudi-led coalition in Faj Attan village, Sanaa, Yemen, on Dec 13, 2018.PHOTO: REUTERS
A Mandarin Duck flaps its wings in The Pond in Central Park in Manhattan in New York City, on Dec 13, 2018.
A Mandarin Duck flaps its wings in The Pond in Central Park in Manhattan in New York City, on Dec 13, 2018.PHOTO: REUTERS
Trucks and cars drive on the Paris-Brussels motorway during sunset in Cuvillers, France, on Dec 13, 2018.
Trucks and cars drive on the Paris-Brussels motorway during sunset in Cuvillers, France, on Dec 13, 2018.PHOTO: REUTERS
People attend a memorial ceremony to mark the 81st anniversary of the 1937 Nanjing Massacre on the National Memorial Day in Jiangsu province, China, on Dec 13, 2018.
People attend a memorial ceremony to mark the 81st anniversary of the 1937 Nanjing Massacre on the National Memorial Day in Jiangsu province, China, on Dec 13, 2018.PHOTO: REUTERS
Children look out from a window on a winter's day in a village of south Kashmir's Pulwama district, on Dec 13, 2018.
Children look out from a window on a winter's day in a village of south Kashmir's Pulwama district, on Dec 13, 2018.PHOTO: REUTERS
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II visits The Honourable Society of Lincoln’s Inn in London, on Dec 13, 2018.
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II visits The Honourable Society of Lincoln’s Inn in London, on Dec 13, 2018.PHOTO: AFP
Children watch as workers clad in dog and wild boar costumes clean windows on the side of a hotel in Tokyo, Japan, on Dec 13, 2018.
Children watch as workers clad in dog and wild boar costumes clean windows on the side of a hotel in Tokyo, Japan, on Dec 13, 2018.PHOTO: AFP
Tourists visit Sagano Bamboo Forest in Arashiyama, Kyoto prefecture, Japan, on Dec 8, 2018.
Tourists visit Sagano Bamboo Forest in Arashiyama, Kyoto prefecture, Japan, on Dec 8, 2018.PHOTO: AFP
Published
1 hour ago
Topics: 