Today in Pictures, Dec 13, 2022
A sign reading “Gucci is open” in Ukraine, a new giant sculpture in Singapore, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.
A woman walks past the Gucci fashion house shop window covered with protective chipboard against fragments of shelling with a sign reading, "Gucci is open", in the center of Ukrainian capital of Kyiv on Dec 12, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
A swimmer dips her feet in Serpentine lake, as cold weather continues, in London, Britain, Dec 12, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
People taking photos of Little Lyn, one of four giant sculptures created by internationally renowned recycling artist Thomas Dambo along Palawan Beach at Sentosa island, Singapore, Dec 13, 2022.
ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
SCDF personnel saluting the hearse during a ceremonial procession for Sergeant (1) Edward H Go at Mandai Crematorium and Columbarium on Dec 13, 2022. The firefighter died on Dec 8 after battling a fire in a Henderson Road flat.
ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM
Pilgrims sleep inside their tents next to images of the Virgin of Guadalupe outside the Basilica of Guadalupe in Mexico City on Dec 11, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
Children are seen playing football in Doha, Qatar, Dec 12, 2022, the host nation of the ongoing FIFA World Cup.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Workers set up a Christmas tree at al-Hatab square, one of the oldest in Syria's northern city of Aleppo, on Dec 12, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
Fireworks light the sky to mark the lighting of the Christmas tree at the Jaffa Gate of the old city of Jerusalem on Dec 11, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
More than three hundred skiers and snowboarders dressed as Santa Claus, and other holiday characters, take off from the top of the mountain as they take part in the “Santa Sunday” event at Sunday River Resort in Newry, Maine, U.S., on Dec 11, 2022. Money raised by the the event goes towards the River Fund Maine charity.
PHOTO: AFP
Archaeologists examine a sarcophagus inside the Egyptian Museum in Cairo, Egypt, Dec 12, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Migrants, among them Nicaraguans who were kidnapped by organised crime in the state of Durango and were released days later by the Mexican Army, queue near the border wall after crossing the Rio Bravo river to turn themselves in to U.S. Border Patrol agents to request asylum in the U.S. city of El Paso, Texas, as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, Dec 12, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Protestors take over the Alfredo Rodriguez Ballon international airport following the announcement by Peruvian new President Dina Boluarte of her intention of presenting a bill to parliament to advance the scheduled general elections from April 2026 to April 2024 in Arequipa, Peru, on Dec 12, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
Three white lion cubs and one brown cub are pictured in their enclosure at Mostaland park in Mostaganem, Algeria, Dec 8, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
