Today in Pictures, Dec 13, 2022

Migrants, among them Nicaraguans who were kidnapped by organised crime in the state of Durango and were released days later by the Mexican Army, queue near the border wall after crossing the Rio Bravo river to turn themselves in to U.S. Border Patrol agents to request asylum in the U.S. city of El Paso, Texas, as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, Dec 12, 2022.

PHOTO: REUTERS