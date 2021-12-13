Today in Pictures, Dec 13, 2021

FairPrice’s Share-A-Textbook project nets record haul, protest in Amritsar, India, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Published
4 min ago
Volunteers sorting boxes of pre-loved textbooks for supermarket chain FairPrice’s Share-A-Textbook project at Our Tampines Hub on Dec 11, 2021. More than 895,000 textbooks – a record haul – were collected for the initiative this year. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/KEVIN LIM
Protesting workers from the National Health Mission (NHM) try to cross a police barricade during a protest march towards the residence of Punjab Deputy Chief Minister in Amritsar on December 10, 2021, demanding better work regulations. PHOTO: AFP
Irene Noltner consoles Jody O'Neill outside The Lighthouse, a women and children's shelter that was destroyed by a tornado along with much of the downtown of Mayfield, Kentucky, U.S. December 11, 2021. PHOTO: USA TODAY NETWORK via REUTERS
This handout photo taken on December 8, 2021 and obtained on December 10 from the Western Australian Department of Fire and Emergency Services shows firefighters at work near Margaret River. PHOTO: HANDOUT VIA AFP
Two people sit on an inflatable boat on a flooded road, following heavy rainfall in Pamplona, Spain, December 10, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
Swimmers compete in a cross-harbour swimming event at Victoria Harbour, Hong Kong, China December 12, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
Migrant domestic workers receiving free meals at the Bible House in Armenian Street on December 12, 2021, when the Alliance of Domestic Employees Outreach was launched. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/GAVIN FOO
A bird flies in the sky, with the moon seen behind, in the Black Sea port of Yevpatoriya, Crimea December 11, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
A diver wearing Santa Claus costume swims in a large fish tank with fish, as visitors wearing protective face masks look on, during an underwater performance for the Christmas celebration at Hakkeijima Sea Paradise in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, Japan, December 10, 2021.PHOTO: REUTERS
A surfer rides a wave at the Praia do Norte in Nazare on December 11, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
