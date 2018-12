Visitors interact with blocks of melting ice, an exhibit entitled 'Ice Watch' created by Icelandic-Danish artist artist Olafur Eliasson and leading Greenlandic geologist Minik Rosing outside Tate Modern in central London on December 11, 2018. The blocks of ice were sourced from the waters of the Nuup Kangerlua fjord in Greenland. As the ice gradually thaws, members of the public have an opportunity to encounter the tangible effects of climate change by seeing and feeling the ice melt away.

PHOTO: AFP