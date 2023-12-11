Today in Pictures, Dec 11, 2023

Sweden winning the Women’s World Floorball Championship 2023, Kuwait Towers as well as other skyscrapers piercing through cloud cover, and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.

The Swedish team celebrating their 6-4 victory against Finland during the finals of Women's World Floorball Championship 2023 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Dec 10.
 PHOTO : AZMI ATHNI/ST
The landmark Kuwait Towers and other skyscrapers piercing through the cloud cover over Kuwait City in this aerial view, on Dec 10. PHOTO : AFP
Vietnamese Guards of Honour preparing for the welcoming ceremony for Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Manet at the presidential palace in Hanoi on Dec 11. PHOTO : AFP
Protestors, wearing masks depicting Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russian Children's Rights Commissioner Maria Lvova-Belova, posing with a bomb model under a Christmas tree during a pro-Ukrainian protest at the Wenceslas Square, in Prague, Czech Republic on Dec 10. PHOTO : AFP
Models presenting creations by Kenyan designer Morgan Azedy during the main fashion show of Africa Fashion Week, held at the Delight Technical College in Nairobi on Dec 9. PHOTO : AFP
Canada's Deanna Stellato-Dudek and Maxime Deschamps performing in the gala exhibition during the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating Final in Beijing on Dec 10. PHOTO : AFP
A woman with her child looking at the boat that carried Rohingya refugees to the Laweung beach in Pidie district of Aceh province, on Dec 10. More than 300 Rohingya refugees, mostly women and children, were stranded on the coast of western Indonesia after being adrift at sea for weeks, the latest in the biggest wave of arrivals since 2015. PHOTO : AFP
FIS and resort employees gathering to dismantle the slope structures as the Men's Slalom event of the FIS Alpine Ski World Championship 2023 in Val d'Isere is cancelled due to snowfall and weather conditions, on Dec 10. PHOTO : AFP
Waiters serving desserts during the Nobel Prize Banquet at the City Hall in Stockholm, Sweden on Dec 10. PHOTO : AFP

