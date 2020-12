At the age of 60, engineer Clement Ng Cheng Chuan decided to switch to nursing. Retrenched after more than three decades in the oil and gas industry, he felt he was not ready to retire. In 2017, he enrolled in a two-year professional conversion programme for registered nurses. The 63-year-old is now a staff nurse at St Luke’s Hospital as seen in this photo taken on Dec 10, 2020.

PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/KHALID BABA