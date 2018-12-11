Today in Pictures, Dec 11, 2018

A bank of the Yenisei River covered with snow and hoar frost, with the air temperature at about minus 16 deg C outside the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk in Russia; a migrant, intercepted off the Mediterranean coast, at the port of Malaga in southern Spain; and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Pilgrims arriving at the Basilica of Guadalupe in Mexico City on Dec 10, 2018.
Silhouettes of migrants, part of an art installation, on the grounds of the International Conference on Global Compact for Migration in the Moroccan city of Marrakech on Dec 10, 2018.
A migrant from a rescue boat at the port of Malaga in southern Spain on Dec 10, 2018.
Kashmiri villagers watching a funeral procession in Hajin, north of Srinagar, on Dec 10, 2018.
South Korean soldiers giving a martial arts demonstration during the annual Ground Forces Festival with United States troops in Gyeryong, South Korea, on Oct 9, 2018.
Pro-European Union protesters demonstrating outside the Parliament building in London on Dec 10, 2018.
An Afghan worker at the Bagh-e-Babur Queen's Palace in Kabul on Dec 10, 2018. At dusk, the premises are lit orange as part of a United Nations women's initiative against gender-based violence.
Swans on Switzerland's Lake Zurich on Dec 10, 2018.
A migrant dressed as Santa Claus outside a former penicillin factory in Italy on Dec 10, 2018. Scores of migrants who lived there in hazardous conditions were being evacuated.
A bank of the Yenisei River, outside the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk in Russia, covered with snow and hoar frost on Dec 10, 2018.
