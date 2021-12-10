Today in Pictures, Dec 10, 2021

ChildAid charity concert raises $2m, The New Paper goes fully digital, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Published
2 min ago
The Studio Ghibli Medley performing during ChildAid 2021 held at Resorts World Sentosa on December 9, 2021. 31 young stars took the stage at the 17th run of the charity concert, raising a total of $2,008,711 by the end of the event.
The Studio Ghibli Medley performing during ChildAid 2021 held at Resorts World Sentosa on December 9, 2021. 31 young stars took the stage at the 17th run of the charity concert, raising a total of $2,008,711 by the end of the event. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/MARK CHEONG
A man reading the final copy of The New Paper outside Toa Payoh HDB hub on December 10, 2021. After 33 years, The New Paper will cease its print edition and go fully digital after Dec 10.
A man reading the final copy of The New Paper outside Toa Payoh HDB hub on December 10, 2021. After 33 years, The New Paper will cease its print edition and go fully digital after Dec 10. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/GIN TAY
People checking out the QR code to the online copy of The New Paper outside Toa Payoh station on Decemberr 10, 2021. After 33 years, The New Paper will cease its print edition and go fully digital after Dec 10.
People checking out the QR code to the online copy of The New Paper outside Toa Payoh station on Decemberr 10, 2021. After 33 years, The New Paper will cease its print edition and go fully digital after Dec 10. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/GIN TAY
A sign stating 'What To Do When You Encounter Otters' is seen at Singapore Botanic Garden on December 9, 2021. A man was attacked by otters at the Gardens on Nov 30 after another man ran towards the animals.
A sign stating 'What To Do When You Encounter Otters' is seen at Singapore Botanic Garden on December 9, 2021. A man was attacked by otters at the Gardens on Nov 30 after another man ran towards the animals. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/GIN TAY
A contingent marches during the Naval Diving Unit’s 50th anniversary parade at Sembawang Camp on December 9, 2021.
A contingent marches during the Naval Diving Unit’s 50th anniversary parade at Sembawang Camp on December 9, 2021. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/JASON QUAH
Workers doing maintenance work on a collection of bronze sculptures titled, The River Merchants, located along the Singapore River on December 9, 2021.
Workers doing maintenance work on a collection of bronze sculptures titled, The River Merchants, located along the Singapore River on December 9, 2021. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/KUA CHEE SIONG
Animal-aficionados release blue-and-yellow macaw (Ara ararauna) parrots to fly during a show in Kuwait City on December 9, 2021.
Animal-aficionados release blue-and-yellow macaw (Ara ararauna) parrots to fly during a show in Kuwait City on December 9, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
People kick flaming balls at each other during the "Flaming balls" festival as part of the yearly commemoration of the Immaculate Conception of the Virgin Mary, at the central plaza in San Cristobal Verapaz, Guatemala December 8, 2021.
People kick flaming balls at each other during the "Flaming balls" festival as part of the yearly commemoration of the Immaculate Conception of the Virgin Mary, at the central plaza in San Cristobal Verapaz, Guatemala December 8, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
A setting sun is seen over Singapore on December 8, 2021.
A setting sun is seen over Singapore on December 8, 2021. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/NG SOR LUAN
Competitors take their practice run on the eve of the IBU Biathlon World Cup in Hochfilzen, Austria, on December 9, 2021.
Competitors take their practice run on the eve of the IBU Biathlon World Cup in Hochfilzen, Austria, on December 9, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
Topics: 