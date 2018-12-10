Today in Pictures, Dec 10, 2018

A member of a motorcycle display team shows his skills during the 258th anniversary of the Army Service Corps Centre and College in Bangalore; a girl laughs as her brother cries while being held by Santa Claus at the King of Prussia Mall in Pennsylvania; and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

River Plate fans celebrate after winning the Copa Libertadores final in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Dec 9, 2018.
Thea Louise Stjernesund reacts after a crash during the women's parallel slalom qualifying event at the FIS Alpine Ski World Cup in St Moritz, Switzerland, on Dec 9, 2018.
A healthcare worker sprays the room during the funeral of Kavugho Cindi Dorcas who was suspected to have died of Ebola in Beni, North Kivu Province of the Democratic Republic of Congo, on Dec 9, 2018.
Migrants walk after disembarking from a rescue boat at dawn at the port of Malaga, Spain, on Dec 9, 2018.
Giant pandas Chengjiu and Shuanghao play in the snow at a zoo in Hangzhou, China, on Dec 9, 2018.
A member of the Army Service Corps motorcycle display team, known as the Tornadoes, displays his skills during the 258th anniversary of the Army Service Corps Centre and College in Bangalore, India, on Dec 9, 2018.
People dressed as Saint Nicholas race through the streets of Michendorf, near Berlin, on Dec 9, 2018.
Participants make their way in the 9th Edition of the Nautic SUP Paris Crossing stand up paddle competition on the river Seine in Paris, on Dec 9, 2018.
Honduran migrant Jonatan Matamoros Flores climbs the US-Mexico border fence for fun in Tijuana, Mexico, on Dec 8, 2018.
A girl laughs as her brother cries while being held by Santa Claus at the King of Prussia Mall, in Pennsylvania, on Dec 8, 2018.
