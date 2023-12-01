The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
The Straits Times
Multimedia
The Straits Times
Edition
:
International
Singapore
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
LOG IN
Subscribe
E-paper
Toggle navigation
The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
LOG IN
Subscribe
Edition
International
Singapore
ST Read & Win
E-paper
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
SPH Websites
news with benefits
SPH Rewards
STJobs
STClassifieds
SITES
Berita Harian
Hardwarezone
Shin Min Daily News
STOMP
SGCarMart
SRX Property
tabla
Tamil Murasu
The Business Times
The New Paper
zaobao.sg
Obits.sg
Advertise with us
Today in Pictures, Dec 1, 2023
Colourful Christmas-themed park in Manila, heavy rain over the Taj Mahal in India, and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Desmond Foo
Updated
8 sec ago
Published
10 min ago
More
Whatsapp
Linkedin
FB Messenger
Telegram
Twitter
Reddit
WeChat
Pinterest
Print
Purchase Article
Copy permalink
Copy to clipboard
https://str.sg/ifqV
People visit a Christmas-themed park in Taguig, which is located in suburban Manila on Nov 30.
PHOTO : AFP
Tourists shelter use umbrellas to shelter from the rain while visiting the Taj Mahal in Agra, India on Nov 30.
PHOTO : AFP
People walk next to Antony Gormley's Angel of the North as snow continues to fall in Gateshead, Britain on Nov 30.
PHOTO : REUTERS
A helicopter flies past the Statue of Liberty at sunset in New York on Nov 30.
PHOTO : AFP
A surfer rides a wave on the Eisbach creek in the snow covered English Garden park in Munich, Germany on Nov 30.
PHOTO : EPA-EFE
Visitors inspect a large sculpture by British artist Thomas J Price during a preview of the National Gallery of Victoria's (NGV) Triennial 2023, an exhibition featuring work by over 120 contemporary artists, designers and collectives, in Melbourne on Dec 1.
PHOTO : AFP
Ukrainian soldiers take part in a training excercise at the STANTA training camp in eastern England, on Nov 29, where Swedish military personnel are delivering training to Ukrainian soldiers as part of the UK-led Operation Interflex.
PHOTO : AFP
Rakow Czestochowa's Serbian goalkeeper Vladan Kovacevic and Sturm Graz's Austrian midfielder Manprit Sarkaria vie for the ball during the UEFA Europa League Group D football match between Sturm Graz and Rakow Czestochowa in Graz, on Nov 30.
PHOTO : AFP
Ireland's Connor Purcell hits a shot during the first round of the Australian Open golf tournament at The Lakes Golf Club in Sydney on Nov 30.
PHOTO : AFP
Join
ST's Telegram channel
and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
Today in Pictures
Back to the top