Today in Pictures, Dec 1, 2023

Colourful Christmas-themed park in Manila, heavy rain over the Taj Mahal in India, and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.

People visit a Christmas-themed park in Taguig, which is located in suburban Manila on Nov 30. PHOTO : AFP
Tourists shelter use umbrellas to shelter from the rain while visiting the Taj Mahal in Agra, India on Nov 30. PHOTO : AFP
People walk next to Antony Gormley's Angel of the North as snow continues to fall in Gateshead, Britain on Nov 30. PHOTO : REUTERS
A helicopter flies past the Statue of Liberty at sunset in New York on Nov 30. PHOTO : AFP
A surfer rides a wave on the Eisbach creek in the snow covered English Garden park in Munich, Germany on Nov 30. PHOTO : EPA-EFE
Visitors inspect a large sculpture by British artist Thomas J Price during a preview of the National Gallery of Victoria's (NGV) Triennial 2023, an exhibition featuring work by over 120 contemporary artists, designers and collectives, in Melbourne on Dec 1. PHOTO : AFP
Ukrainian soldiers take part in a training excercise at the STANTA training camp in eastern England, on Nov 29, where Swedish military personnel are delivering training to Ukrainian soldiers as part of the UK-led Operation Interflex. PHOTO : AFP
Rakow Czestochowa's Serbian goalkeeper Vladan Kovacevic and Sturm Graz's Austrian midfielder Manprit Sarkaria vie for the ball during the UEFA Europa League Group D football match between Sturm Graz and Rakow Czestochowa in Graz, on Nov 30. PHOTO : AFP
Ireland's Connor Purcell hits a shot during the first round of the Australian Open golf tournament at The Lakes Golf Club in Sydney on Nov 30. PHOTO : AFP

