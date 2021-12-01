Today in Pictures, Dec 1, 2021

Shooting at high school in Michigan, US, first phase of Tuas Port completed, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Parents walk away with their kids from the Meijer's parking lot where many students gathered following an active shooter situation at Oxford High School in Oxford, Michigan, U.S. November 30, 2021.
Oxford High School students gather at a candlelight vigil at Lakepoint Community Church in Oxford, Mich., after a shooting at Oxford High School on Novembere 30, 2021. Authorities said a a 15-year-old student at the school shot 11 people, killing thr
The first phase of Tuas Port’s construction has been completed as seen in a photo taken on November 30, 2021,
A man takes a picture of one of the ships that have been grounded on the shores of the Marmara Sea after extreme winds drove them off their moorings, in Istanbul's Maltepe district, Turkey November 30, 2021.
Traditional dancers in grass skirts welcome holidaymakers in Nadi on December 1, 2021, as Fiji opens its borders to international travellers for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic swept the globe and devastated its tourism-reliant economy.
Volunteers and sex workers light candles forming the shape of a red ribbon during an awareness event organised on the eve of the 'World AIDS Day' at Khalpara area in Siliguri on November 30, 2021.
People walk on the beach at the sunset on French Riviera city of Nice on November 29, 2021.
A woman visits 'Form of Feeling @ Flower Market' as Thailand bans entry from eight African countries over the coronavirus Omicron variant, in Bangkok, Thailand, November 30, 2021.
Pedestrians walk past giant lanterns installed at the Ritouret Park in Blagnac, south-western France during the Lanterns Festival, on November 30, 2021.
General view during the opening ceremony of the Arab Cup in Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor, Qatar, on November 30, 2021
