Today in Pictures, August 1, 2023

People participating in the memorial appeal on the eve of the 79th anniversary of the outbreak of the Warsaw Uprising in front of the Warsaw Uprising monument at the Krasinskich Square in Warsaw, Poland, on 31 July 2023. The Warsaw Uprising broke out on 1 August 1944 as the biggest resistance in Nazi-occupied Europe, and continued for over two months before being suppressed by the Germans. The uprising claimed the lives of 18,000 insurgents and around 180,000 civilians.

PHOTO: EPA-EFE