Today in Pictures, August 1, 2023
A giant maze in the shape of Micky and Minnie in Germany, Sturgeon supermoon in Syria and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Updated
1 min ago
Published
1 hour ago
https://str.sg/iiRs
German farmers paying homage to Disney's 100th anniversary with a Mouse hunt, where visitors can get lost and found in a giant maze formed in the shape of Micky and Minnie. The labyrinth is cut into a corn field in Utting at lake Ammersee, Germany, on July 31, 2023.
PHOTO: REUTERS
The waxing gibbous moon rising behind trees on a hill in Jindayris, in the rebel-held part of Syria's north-western province of Aleppo, on July 31, 2023, a day ahead of the Sturgeon supermoon.
PHOTO: AFP
Singapore flags displayed outside the balconies of the Parkroyal Collection Marina Bay Hotel, on July 29, 2023, for the upcoming National Day celebrations.
ST PHOTO: DESMOND FOO
A firefighter evacuating a baby stranded by floodwaters following heavy rainfall in Fangshan district of Beijing, China, on July 31, 2023.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Pilots on board the Swiss SP80 futuristic boat taking part in a traction test session on Lake Geneva, off the shore of Mies, western Switzerland, on July 31, 2023. The test is executed ahead of its attempt to break the world sailing speed record in 2024, in the south of France. This hybrid boat-aeroplane aims to reach 148 kmh using only the power of the wind.
PHOTO: AFP
A man carrying King Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II on his shoulders during his 30-year coronation at his palace in Mengo, Kampala, on July 31, 2023. Thousands of Ugandans thronged the palace grounds despite the pouring rain, dancing and ululating as they marked 30 years since the coronation of the King.
PHOTO: AFP
Workers starting to dismantle a large X logo on the roof of X headquarters, on July 31, 2023, in San Francisco, California. Just over 48 hours after the large logo with bright pulsating lights was installed on the roof, the city of San Francisco opened a complaint and launched an investigation into the structure and residents in neighbouring buildings complaining of the sign's bright strobe lights.
PHOT: AFP
People participating in the memorial appeal on the eve of the 79th anniversary of the outbreak of the Warsaw Uprising in front of the Warsaw Uprising monument at the Krasinskich Square in Warsaw, Poland, on 31 July 2023. The Warsaw Uprising broke out on 1 August 1944 as the biggest resistance in Nazi-occupied Europe, and continued for over two months before being suppressed by the Germans. The uprising claimed the lives of 18,000 insurgents and around 180,000 civilians.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Today in Pictures
