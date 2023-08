A member of the Bagad Penhars plays a bombard during the 52th Lorient Interceltic Festival (FIL) street parade in Lorient, western France on August 6. For its 52nd edition, the Lorient Inter-Celtic Festival in Brittany takes place from August 4 to 13, 2023 for ten days and nights of concerts and activities based around Celtic culture, with Ireland as the featured nation.

PHOTO : AFP