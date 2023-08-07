The Straits Times
Today in Pictures, Aug 7, 2023
Netherland’s Mathieu van der Poel celebrates after winning the men’s Elite Road Race in Scotland, a surfer competes in the Itacoatiara Big Wave tow-in surf contest in Brazil, and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Desmond Foo
Updated
33 min ago
Published
33 min ago
https://str.sg/i53h
Netherland's Mathieu van der Poel reacts after winning the men's Elite Road Race at the Cycling World Championships in Edinburgh, Scotland on August 6.
PHOTO : AFP
A surfer competes during the Itacoatiara Big Wave tow-in surf contest in Itacoatiara, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on August 5.
PHOTO : AFP
Japan's defender Risa Shimizu (C) celebrates with her teammates after scoring her team's second goal during the Australia and New Zealand 2023 Women's World Cup round of 16 football match between Japan and Norway at Wellington Regional Stadium in Wellington on August 5.
PHOTO : AFP
Scotland's fly-half Finn Russell kicks the ball during the Pre-World Cup Friendly Rugby Union match between Scotland and France at Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh, Scotland, on August 5.
PHOTO : AFP
France team compete in the women's Elite Team Pursuit Bronze Final at the Sir Chris Hoy velodrome during the UCI Cycling World Championships in Glasgow, Scotland on August 5.
PHOTO : AFP
Villagers offer prayers next to the dead body of an elephant in Kamalpara village of Rani area on the outskirts of Guwahati on August 4, after three elephants, one mother and two calves, died electrocuted when they wondered in a village.
PHOTO : AFP
Carriages are being lifted by cranes at the accident site following the derailment of a train in Nawabshah on August 6. At least 28 people were killed August 6 when an express train derailed in southern Pakistan, the railway minister said, with an emergency declared at local hospitals struggling to deal with with dozens of injured.
PHOTO : AFP
Pope Francis waves from the popemobile as he arrives for a meeting with volunteers of the World Young Day (WYD) dance in Alges, Portugal, on August 6. Pope Francis celebrated an open-air Mass before a huge crowd today at a waterside park to wrap up the WYD, the largest Catholic gathering in the world, created in 1986 by John Paul II.
PHOTO : AFP
Today in Pictures
