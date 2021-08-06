Today in Pictures, Aug 6, 2021

People horseback riding at the U.S. border are seen through an interactive mural on the border fence portraying the faces of deported migrants who arrived to the United States as children, as part of the 'Playas de Tijuana Mural Project' in which spectators can read their migration stories by using a QR code placed next to the different portraits, in Tijuana, Mexico, Aug 4, 2021.

PHOTO: REUTERS