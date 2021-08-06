Today in Pictures, Aug 6, 2021

Rubber ducks float down Chicago River, a loggerhead sea turtle is released back to the sea in Israel, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Published
1 hour ago
Rubber ducks float down the Chicago River during the 16th Annual Ducky Derby in Chicago, Illinois, U.S.A, on Aug 5, 2021. The charity event helps to raise money for Special Olympics Illinois.
Rubber ducks float down the Chicago River during the 16th Annual Ducky Derby in Chicago, Illinois, U.S.A, on Aug 5, 2021. The charity event helps to raise money for Special Olympics Illinois. PHOTO: AFP
People watch as a loggerhead sea turtle is released back to sea following months recovering from an injury at Israel's Nature and Park Authority's National Sea Turtle Rescue Centre, at Palmahim Beach National Park, Israel, Aug 5, 2021.
People watch as a loggerhead sea turtle is released back to sea following months recovering from an injury at Israel's Nature and Park Authority's National Sea Turtle Rescue Centre, at Palmahim Beach National Park, Israel, Aug 5, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
People horseback riding at the U.S. border are seen through an interactive mural on the border fence portraying the faces of deported migrants who arrived to the United States as children, as part of the 'Playas de Tijuana Mural Project' in which spe
People horseback riding at the U.S. border are seen through an interactive mural on the border fence portraying the faces of deported migrants who arrived to the United States as children, as part of the 'Playas de Tijuana Mural Project' in which spectators can read their migration stories by using a QR code placed next to the different portraits, in Tijuana, Mexico, Aug 4, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
Passengers inside a bus sit with social distancing on the first day of a two-week lockdown to prevent the spread of the highly infectious coronavirus Delta variant, in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, Aug 6, 2021.
Passengers inside a bus sit with social distancing on the first day of a two-week lockdown to prevent the spread of the highly infectious coronavirus Delta variant, in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, Aug 6, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
Motorists transit at a flooded road in the boundary of Metro Manila's Navotas city and Bulacan province, Philippines, Aug 5, 2021. The Philippine government has imposed for the third time its strictest lockdown to contain the spread of the more infec
Motorists transit at a flooded road in the boundary of Metro Manila's Navotas city and Bulacan province, Philippines, Aug 5, 2021. The Philippine government has imposed for the third time its strictest lockdown to contain the spread of the more infectious SARS-CoV-2 Delta variant of the COVID-19 pandemic from Aug 6-20, 2021. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A Palestinian mother washes her sons in their house during hot weather in a slum on the outskirts of Khan Younis refugee camp, Gaza Strip, Aug 4, 2021.
A Palestinian mother washes her sons in their house during hot weather in a slum on the outskirts of Khan Younis refugee camp, Gaza Strip, Aug 4, 2021. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A worker is seen on the facade of the Mirante do Vale, the tallest building in the city of Sao Paulo, Brazil on Aug 05, 2021.
A worker is seen on the facade of the Mirante do Vale, the tallest building in the city of Sao Paulo, Brazil on Aug 05, 2021.PHOTO: AFP
Staff queueing to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus at the gym of a company in Wuhan in China's central Hubei province, Aug 5, 2021.
Staff queueing to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus at the gym of a company in Wuhan in China's central Hubei province, Aug 5, 2021.PHOTO: AFP
Motorcyclists ride down the congested exit of the Taipei bridge during rush hour on Aug 6, 2021.
Motorcyclists ride down the congested exit of the Taipei bridge during rush hour on Aug 6, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
PETA France (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) members disguised as dinosaurs, race in Bayonne, Southwestern France, on Aug 5, 2021, in the frame of an action against bullfighting.
PETA France (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) members disguised as dinosaurs, race in Bayonne, Southwestern France, on Aug 5, 2021, in the frame of an action against bullfighting. PHOTO: AFP
Topics: 