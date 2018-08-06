Today in Pictures, Aug 6, 2018

A man looks at his partially collapsed home following a strong earthquake in Lombok island, a light show to mark the 10th anniversary of the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games at the National Stadium, known as the Bird's Nest, in Beijing, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

A man looks at debris from his partially collapsed home following a strong earthquake in Lendang Bajur Hamlet, Lombok island, Indonesia August 6, 2018.
A man looks at debris from his partially collapsed home following a strong earthquake in Lendang Bajur Hamlet, Lombok island, Indonesia August 6, 2018. PHOTO: ANTARA VIA REUTERS
People react following an earthquake in Ampenan district, Mataram, Lombok, Indonesia August 5, 2018.
People react following an earthquake in Ampenan district, Mataram, Lombok, Indonesia August 5, 2018.PHOTO: ANTARA VIA REUTERS
A family watching a light show held to mark the 10th anniversary of the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games, at the National Stadium, known as the Bird's Nest, in Beijing, August 1, 2018. A decade after Beijing hosted the 2008 Olympics, its legacy remains un
A family watching a light show held to mark the 10th anniversary of the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games, at the National Stadium, known as the Bird's Nest, in Beijing, August 1, 2018. A decade after Beijing hosted the 2008 Olympics, its legacy remains unmistakable from the smallest alleyways in the Chinese capital to the country's growing clout abroad. For better or worse, the Games changed the face of Beijing: from the iconic Bird's Nest stadium to the countless blocks of ancient homes bulldozed in an Olympic building frenzy. PHOTO: AFP
People gather near the scene where two vehicles have fallen into a sinkhole on a street in Harbin, Heilongjiang province, China August 4, 2018.
People gather near the scene where two vehicles have fallen into a sinkhole on a street in Harbin, Heilongjiang province, China August 4, 2018. PHOTO: REUTERS
People on inflatable boats enjoy the weather on the Lake Lucerne in Sisikon, Switzerland, August 5, 2018.
People on inflatable boats enjoy the weather on the Lake Lucerne in Sisikon, Switzerland, August 5, 2018. PHOTO: REUTERS
Manchester City's Argentinian striker Sergio Aguero (left) goes around Chelsea's Argentinian goalkeeper Willy Caballero but puts his shot wide during the English FA Community Shield football match between Chelsea and Manchester City at Wembley Stadiu
Manchester City's Argentinian striker Sergio Aguero (left) goes around Chelsea's Argentinian goalkeeper Willy Caballero but puts his shot wide during the English FA Community Shield football match between Chelsea and Manchester City at Wembley Stadium in north London on August 5, 2018.PHOTO: AFP
Activists in favour of the legalization of abortion disguised as characters from Canadian author Margaret Atwood's feminist dystopian novel "The Handmaid's Tale", perform at the "Parque de la Memoria" (Remembrance Park) in Buenos Aires, on August 5,
Activists in favour of the legalization of abortion disguised as characters from Canadian author Margaret Atwood's feminist dystopian novel "The Handmaid's Tale", perform at the "Parque de la Memoria" (Remembrance Park) in Buenos Aires, on August 5, 2018. Argentina's Senate on August 1 approved the text of a bill to legalize abortion that will be put to a vote on August 8. As approved by Congress' lower house on June 14, the bill sent to the Senate legalizes abortion during the first 14 weeks of pregnancy and provides for conscientious objection for practitioners, but not for a hospitals.PHOTO: AFP
German extreme athlete Dirk Auer drives on his jet-powered Bobby car to set a new world record at 119.68 km/h during an airport racing event in Bottrop-Kirchhellen, western Germany, August 5, 2018.
German extreme athlete Dirk Auer drives on his jet-powered Bobby car to set a new world record at 119.68 km/h during an airport racing event in Bottrop-Kirchhellen, western Germany, August 5, 2018.PHOTO: REUTERS
A monument made of 50 steel columns and entitled 'Release' by South African artist Marco Ciafanelli, representing the 27 years behind bars of the first black and former South African president Nelson Mandela, is seen at the Nelson Mandela Capture Si
A monument made of 50 steel columns and entitled 'Release' by South African artist Marco Ciafanelli, representing the 27 years behind bars of the first black and former South African president Nelson Mandela, is seen at the Nelson Mandela Capture Site in Howick, some 90 kilometres outside of Durban, during a commemoration held on August 5, 2018 marking 56-years to the day of his capture.PHOTO: AFP
Published
1 hour ago
Topics: 