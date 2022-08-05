The Straits Times
The Straits Times
The Straits Times
Today in Pictures, Aug 5, 2022
Flooding in Niigata prefecture, Japan, Chinese military helicopter flies past Pingtan island, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.
https://str.sg/waHN
A view shows debris and destroyed houses caused by a flash flood due to heavy rains in Murakami, Niigata prefecture, Japan, August 4, 2022.
PHOTO: KYODO VIA REUTERS
Tourists look on as a Chinese military helicopter flies past Pingtan island, one of mainland China's closest point from Taiwan, in Fujian province on August 4, 2022, ahead of massive military drills off Taiwan following US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to the self-ruled island.
PHOTO: AFP
Kenya's former vice president Stephen Kalonzo Musyoka delivers a speech during a campaign rally of Azimio La Umoja Party (One Kenya Coalition Party) in Jomo Kenyatta International Stadium in Kisumu, August 4, 2022, ahead of the country's general election.
PHOTO: AFP
In this long exposure, Shiite Muslims take part in a mourning ritual in Iraq's southern city of Basra early on August 4, 2022, during the Muslim month of Muharram in the lead-up to Ashura, a 10-day period commemorating the killing of Prophet Mohammed's grandson Imam Hussein in the battle of Karbala in 680.
PHOTO: AFP
Ukrainian volunteers make a camouflage net for the army in Kharkiv, Ukraine, August 4, 2022, amid Russia's military invasion.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
US Women National Basketball Association's (NBA) basketball player Brittney Griner, who was detained at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport and later charged with illegal possession of cannabis, leaves the courtroom before the court's final decision in Khimki outside Moscow, on August 4, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
People sunbathe at the public swimming pool during a hot summer day as temperatures reached 34 degrees Celsius on August 4, 2022, in Prague.
PHOTO: AFP
This photograph taken on August 3, 2022, shows the Luxor Obelisk and Arc de Triomphe at the sunset, in Paris. This event known as "Paris Henge" happens twice a year.
PHOTO: AFP
Children enjoy the sea view during sunset hours in New Taipei city, Taiwan, August 4, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
New Zealand’s Paris Brooke Chin competes in the women’s gymnastics (rhythmic) at Arena Birmingham during the Birmingham Commonwealth Games, August 4, 2022.
ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO
