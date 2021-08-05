Today in Pictures, Aug 5, 2021

Flamingos in southern France, youths play at a water fountain in Israel, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

A pink flamingo stands among flamingos chicks in a pen in Aigues-Mortes, near Montpellier, southern France, on Aug 3, 2021, during the annual tagging operation to monitor the evolution of the species.PHOTO: AFP
Young Orthodox Israelis play in a water fountain on a hot day near the Tower of David near the Old City of Jerusalem, Israel, Aug 4, ,2​021. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A protester stands with a Lebanese national flag during clashes with army and security forces near the Lebanese parliament headquarters in the centre of the capital Beirut on Aug 4, 2021, the first anniversary of the blast that ravaged the port and the city. Hundreds of Lebanese marched on Aug 4 to mark a year since a cataclysmic explosion ravaged Beirut, protesting impunity over the country's worst peacetime disaster at a time when its economy was already in tatters.PHOTO: AFP
Protesters take cover behind a wooden board as an army soldier fires a load of rubber bullets during clashes near the Lebanese parliament headquarters in the centre of the capital Beirut on Aug 4, 2021, on the first anniversary of the blast that ravaged the port and the city. PHOTO: AFP
(from left) Japan's Ai Yoshida and Miho Yoshioka, Britain's Hannah Mills and Eilidh Mcintyre and France's Aloise Retornaz and France's Camille Lecointre sail past Mount Fuji during the women's two-person dinghy 470 medal race during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games sailing competition at the Enoshima Yacht Harbour in Fujisawa, Kanagawa Prefecture, Japan, on Aug 4, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
An overview shows Ukraine's Marta Fiedina and Ukraine's Anastasiya Savchuk compete to take third place in the final of the women's duet free routine artistic swimming event during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre in Tokyo on Aug 4, 2021.PHOTO: AFP
A medical worker in a protective suit checks a passenger's symptoms as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, at a drive-thru testing site in Escobedo, on the outskirts of Monterrey, Mexico, Aug 4, 2021.PHOTO: REUTERS
Flames and smoke rises from mountains in Orhaniye village near Marmaris, Turkey, Aug 4, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
A long exposure image showing a twirling merry-go-round, at Luna Park on the Bank of the Geneva lake, in Geneva, Switzerland, Aug 4, 2021. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Palestinians burn tyres during a demonstration against the Israeli outpost of Eviatar in the village of Beita, north of the occupied West Bank, on Aug 3, 2021.PHOTO: AFP
