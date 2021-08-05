Today in Pictures, Aug 5, 2021

A protester stands with a Lebanese national flag during clashes with army and security forces near the Lebanese parliament headquarters in the centre of the capital Beirut on Aug 4, 2021, the first anniversary of the blast that ravaged the port and the city. Hundreds of Lebanese marched on Aug 4 to mark a year since a cataclysmic explosion ravaged Beirut, protesting impunity over the country's worst peacetime disaster at a time when its economy was already in tatters.

PHOTO: AFP