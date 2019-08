In this screen grab from a handout video taken and released by Etoile Noire on August 4, 2019, Franky Zapata stands on his jet-powered "flyboard" as he arrives at St. Margaret's Bay in Dover, during his attempt to fly across the 35-kilometre (22-mile) Channel crossing in 20 minutes, while keeping an average speed of 140 kilometres an hour (87 mph) at a height of 15-20 metres (50-65 feet) above the sea. PHOTO: HANDOUT VIA AFP