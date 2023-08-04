Today in Pictures, Aug 4, 2023

Residents stranded by floods in China, Lebanon marking an anniversary of the Beirut port blast and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Ong Wee Jin
Updated
1 hour ago
Published
1 hour ago
Residents affected by flood waiting to evacuate after heavy rains in Zhuozhou, in northern China’s Hebei province, on Aug 2. PHOTO: AFP
A local resident walking on a broken wall in the aftermath of flooding at a village following heavy rains in Beijing, China, on Aug 3. PHOTO: AFP
Residents on their balconies waiting for the arrival of Pope Francis, during his five-day visit to attend the World Youth Day festival, on Aug 3. PHOTO: AFP
Residents standing in the corridors outside their homes at the Worli dairy quarters building in Mumbai, India, on Aug 2. This building complex, situated amid luxury towers and expansive villas, exemplifies the price some middle-class employees are willing to pay for a home in one of the world's most expensive property markets. PHOTO: REUTERS
Children pointing water pistols at a life-sized statue of Russian President Vladimir Putin riding a tiny tank created by French artist James Colomina in Villa Borghese in Rome, Italy, on Aug 3. PHOTO: REUTERS
A handler examining various cat memorabilia on display, during Sotheby's Freddie Mercury: A World of His Own press preview in London, Britain, on Aug 3. PHOTO: REUTERS
A view of the partially collapsed grain silos damaged in the Beirut port blast of 2020, on Aug 2, as Lebanon marks the third anniversary of the explosion on Friday. PHOTO: REUTERS
The Panamanian-registered car carrier ship Fremantle Highway, from Eemshaven, the Netherlands, being towed to a new location on Aug 3 after a fire broke out late on July 25, killing one crew member, and prompting a massive effort to extinguish the flames. PHOTO: AFP
Protesters holding a Niger flag during a demonstration on independence day in Niamey on Aug 3. Hundreds of people backing the coup in Niger gathered for a mass rally in the capital, with some brandishing giant Russian flags. PHOTO: AFP
Members of the Italian carnival troupe La Compagnia del Carnevale and participants from the VIA University College Aarhus wearing polar bear costumes as they parade in a procession at Smukfest music festival in Skanderborg, Denmark, on Aug 3. AFP

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top