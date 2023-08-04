The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
The Straits Times
Multimedia
The Straits Times
Edition
:
International
Singapore
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
LOG IN
Subscribe
E-paper
Toggle navigation
The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
LOG IN
Subscribe
Edition
International
Singapore
ST Read & Win
E-paper
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
SPH Websites
news with benefits
SPH Rewards
STJobs
STClassifieds
SITES
Berita Harian
Hardwarezone
Shin Min Daily News
STOMP
SGCarMart
SRX Property
tabla
Tamil Murasu
The Business Times
The New Paper
zaobao.sg
Obits.sg
Advertise with us
Today in Pictures, Aug 4, 2023
Residents stranded by floods in China, Lebanon marking an anniversary of the Beirut port blast and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Ong Wee Jin
Updated
1 hour ago
Published
1 hour ago
More
Whatsapp
Linkedin
FB Messenger
Telegram
Twitter
Reddit
WeChat
Pinterest
Print
Copy permalink
Copy to clipboard
https://str.sg/iitT
Residents affected by flood waiting to evacuate after heavy rains in Zhuozhou, in northern China’s Hebei province, on Aug 2.
PHOTO: AFP
A local resident walking on a broken wall in the aftermath of flooding at a village following heavy rains in Beijing, China, on Aug 3.
PHOTO: AFP
Residents on their balconies waiting for the arrival of Pope Francis, during his five-day visit to attend the World Youth Day festival, on Aug 3.
PHOTO: AFP
Residents standing in the corridors outside their homes at the Worli dairy quarters building in Mumbai, India, on Aug 2. This building complex, situated amid luxury towers and expansive villas, exemplifies the price some middle-class employees are willing to pay for a home in one of the world's most expensive property markets.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Children pointing water pistols at a life-sized statue of Russian President Vladimir Putin riding a tiny tank created by French artist James Colomina in Villa Borghese in Rome, Italy, on Aug 3.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A handler examining various cat memorabilia on display, during Sotheby's Freddie Mercury: A World of His Own press preview in London, Britain, on Aug 3.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A view of the partially collapsed grain silos damaged in the Beirut port blast of 2020, on Aug 2, as Lebanon marks the third anniversary of the explosion on Friday.
PHOTO: REUTERS
The Panamanian-registered car carrier ship Fremantle Highway, from Eemshaven, the Netherlands, being towed to a new location on Aug 3 after a fire broke out late on July 25, killing one crew member, and prompting a massive effort to extinguish the flames.
PHOTO: AFP
Protesters holding a Niger flag during a demonstration on independence day in Niamey on Aug 3. Hundreds of people backing the coup in Niger gathered for a mass rally in the capital, with some brandishing giant Russian flags.
PHOTO: AFP
Members of the Italian carnival troupe La Compagnia del Carnevale and participants from the VIA University College Aarhus wearing polar bear costumes as they parade in a procession at Smukfest music festival in Skanderborg, Denmark, on Aug 3.
AFP
Join
ST's Telegram channel
and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
Today in Pictures
Back to the top