Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
Today in Pictures, Aug 4, 2022
A worker sings while carrying prickly pears on his head at a farm in Al Qalyubia Governorate, Egypt, Tapir's Art Installation to raise awareness in Malaysia and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Updated
Published
4 min ago
A worker sings while carrying prickly pears on his head as their production is on the rise due to low water consumption and ability to withstand extreme temperatures, according to farmers, at a farm in Al Qalyubia Governorate, Egypt, August 2, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
An aerial picture taken with a drone shows farmlands in Suloszowa village, southern Poland, 03 August 2022.
PHOTO: EPA
A child walks near the 101 mini Tapir's art installation by Malaysia artist Nicholas Lim at Publika, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, 03 August 2022. The display will be held from 25 July until 07 August 2022 to raise awareness of this endangered species.
PHOTO: EPA
Painted portraits of His Highness Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan (L) the late President of the UAE and Sheikh Rashid Bin Saeed Al Maktoum (R), late ruler of Dubai, on the Hatta Dam in Hatta city, United Arab Emirates, 03 August 2022.
PHOTO: EPA
People look at the lava flowing at the scene of the newly erupted volcano at Grindavik, Iceland on August 3, 2022. - A volcano erupted on August 3, 2022 in Iceland in a fissure near Reykjavik, the Icelandic Meteorological Office (IMO) said as lava could be seen spewing out of the ground in live images on local media. The eruption was some 40 kilometres (25 miles) from Reykjavik, near the site of the Mount Fagradalsfjall volcano that erupted for six months in March-September 2021, mesmerising tourists and spectators who flocked to the scene.
PHOTO: AFP
Visitors look at the “Thinking of You. I Mean Me. I Mean You.” installation by US artist Barbara Kruger at The Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) in New York on August 3, 2022. - The installation, in MoMA's Marron Family Atrium, explores power and popular culture.
PHOTO: AFP
Aircraft of the Egyptian air force 'Silver Stars' aerobatic team perform during the Pyramids Air Show 2022 over the Giza Pyramids, in Giza, Egypt, 03 August 2022.
PHOTO: EPA
A lifeguard tower, designed by the architect William Lane, is seen in Miami Beach, Florida, USA, 03 August 2022. Lane designed five colorful Miami Beach lifeguard towers in 1995 after Hurricane Andrew, and twenty years later he was invited, by the City of Miami Beach, to design other 36 lifeguard towers now spread across the Miami Beach shoreline.
PHOTO: EPA
