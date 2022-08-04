Today in Pictures, Aug 4, 2022

People look at the lava flowing at the scene of the newly erupted volcano at Grindavik, Iceland on August 3, 2022. - A volcano erupted on August 3, 2022 in Iceland in a fissure near Reykjavik, the Icelandic Meteorological Office (IMO) said as lava could be seen spewing out of the ground in live images on local media. The eruption was some 40 kilometres (25 miles) from Reykjavik, near the site of the Mount Fagradalsfjall volcano that erupted for six months in March-September 2021, mesmerising tourists and spectators who flocked to the scene.

PHOTO: AFP