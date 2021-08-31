Today in Pictures, Aug 31, 2021

SMRT rolls out first batch of electric taxis, Hurricane Ida hits Louisiana, US, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

SMRT rolls out first batch of fully electric cabs as seen in a media launch on August 30, 2021.
SMRT rolls out first batch of fully electric cabs as seen in a media launch on August 30, 2021. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/ONG WEE JIN
Dartanian Stovall looks at the house that collapsed with him inside during the height of Hurricane Ida in New Orleans, Louisiana, US, August 30, 2021.
Dartanian Stovall looks at the house that collapsed with him inside during the height of Hurricane Ida in New Orleans, Louisiana, US, August 30, 2021. PHOTO: USA TODAY NETWORK VIA REUTERS
A man plays his violin while stuck in traffic after mandatory evacuations are put into place in South Lake Tahoe, California, USA, August 30, 2021.
A man plays his violin while stuck in traffic after mandatory evacuations are put into place in South Lake Tahoe, California, USA, August 30, 2021. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Flames consume multiple homes as the Caldor fire pushes into South Lake Tahoe, California, on August 30, 2021.
Flames consume multiple homes as the Caldor fire pushes into South Lake Tahoe, California, on August 30, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
A photo released on August 30, 2021, shows a view of the Red Beach, so named due to the suaeda salsa plant which grows across the marshland landscape, in Panjin, China's northeastern Liaoning province, August 27, 2021 .
A photo released on August 30, 2021, shows a view of the Red Beach, so named due to the suaeda salsa plant which grows across the marshland landscape, in Panjin, China's northeastern Liaoning province, August 27, 2021 . PHOTO: AFP
Artists dressed in costumes of Hindu deity lord Krishna and his mythological accomplices wait before they perform as a part of ‘Janmashtami’ festival to mark the birth of Lord Krishna in Kolkata on August 30, 2021.
Artists dressed in costumes of Hindu deity lord Krishna and his mythological accomplices wait before they perform as a part of ‘Janmashtami’ festival to mark the birth of Lord Krishna in Kolkata on August 30, 2021.PHOTO: AFP
Heavy showers in Chinatown this morning, August 31, 2021.
Heavy showers in Chinatown this morning, August 31, 2021. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/GIN TAY
Kyrgyz berkutchi (eagle hunters) hold their birds, golden eagles, during the Solburun national hunt festival in the Kyrchyn gorge near Lake Issyk-Kul, 350 km from the country's capital of Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, August 30, 2021.
Kyrgyz berkutchi (eagle hunters) hold their birds, golden eagles, during the Solburun national hunt festival in the Kyrchyn gorge near Lake Issyk-Kul, 350 km from the country's capital of Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, August 30, 2021. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A Middle Eastern woman takes a photo of her ice cream in Lviv, some 540 km west of Kiev on August 13, 2021.
A Middle Eastern woman takes a photo of her ice cream in Lviv, some 540 km west of Kiev on August 13, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
A man walks past human shaped cardboards displayed to mark the International Day of the Disappeared in Pristina, Kosovo, on August 30, 2021.
A man walks past human shaped cardboards displayed to mark the International Day of the Disappeared in Pristina, Kosovo, on August 30, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
