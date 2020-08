A person wears a protective mask with writing: "Long live the King" and "Protect the Monarchy. Nation, religion and King", and a ribbon and glasses in Thailand's national colours, as members of Thai right-wing group "Thai Pakdee" (Loyal Thai) attend a rally in support of the government and the monarchy and in opposition to the recent anti-government protests, in Bangkok, Thailand, on Aug 30 2020.

PHOTO: REUTERS