Today in Pictures, Aug 30, 2023

National Sports Day in India, Taiwan’s Hungry Ghost Festival and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Students and sport enthusiasts performing yoga as they mark National Sports Day in Bangalore, India on August 29, 2023. The National Sports Day in India is celebrated on August 29, every year and celebrated to commemorate the birth anniversary of hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand Singh. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Pilgrims taking part in the Hungry Ghost Festival, in Keelung, Taiwan on August 29, 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS
Italian actor Caterina Murino posing for photographers at the Lido Beach ahead of the 80th annual Venice International Film Festival, in Venice, Italy on August 29, 2023. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Residents cleaning up flood water from their homes in Havana, Cuba on August 29, 2023. The Institute of Meteorology (Insmet) reported winds of up to 133 kilometers per hour and accumulated water levels of more than 100 millimeters in several of the areas affected by Hurricane Idalia in western Cuba. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo (L) talking with Shanghai Party Secretary Chen Jining during a meeting in Shanghai on August 30, 2023. PHOTO: AFP
People walking through the cemetery of Lychakiv as they pay tribute to fallen soldiers in the struggle for independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine during the Day of Remembrance of the Defenders of Ukraine, in Lviv on August 29, 2023, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. PHOTO: AFP
Ballerinas posing on Magere Brug bridge over the Amstel river in Amsterdam, on August 29, 23023. Forty eight dancers from China will return after six years to perform as the Largest Swan Lake in the World at the Royal Theatre Carre in Amsterdam from August 30, 2023. PHOTO: AFP
A young man walking past the official poster of the 80th Venice Film Festival on the eve of its opening on August 29, 2023 at Lido di Venezia in Venice, Italy. PHOTO: AFP

