Today in Pictures, Aug 30, 2021

Flash floods in Hougang Ave 8, protest in Bangkok, Thailand, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Published
1 hour ago
Flooding in Hougang Avenue 8 on Aug 30, 2021.
Flooding in Hougang Avenue 8 on Aug 30, 2021. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/ONG WEE JIN
Anti-government protesters escape from a police water cannon with purple dye and tear gas during a protest against the government's handling of the coronavirus disease pandemic in Din Daeng district of Bangkok, Thailand, August 29, 2021.
Anti-government protesters escape from a police water cannon with purple dye and tear gas during a protest against the government's handling of the coronavirus disease pandemic in Din Daeng district of Bangkok, Thailand, August 29, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
Montegut fire chief Toby Henry walks back to his fire truck in the rain as firefighters cut through trees on the road in Bourg, Louisiana as Hurricane Ida passes on August 29, 2021.
Montegut fire chief Toby Henry walks back to his fire truck in the rain as firefighters cut through trees on the road in Bourg, Louisiana as Hurricane Ida passes on August 29, 2021.PHOTO: AFP
Caldor Fire burns near Pioneer, California, U.S., August 29, 2021.
Caldor Fire burns near Pioneer, California, U.S., August 29, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
Some eighteen migrants navigate on a wooden boat to the Italian island of Lampedusa, in the Mediterranean Sea, August 28, 2021.
Some eighteen migrants navigate on a wooden boat to the Italian island of Lampedusa, in the Mediterranean Sea, August 28, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
U.S. Marines honor their fallen service members killed in action during a ramp ceremony at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan August 27, 2021.
U.S. Marines honor their fallen service members killed in action during a ramp ceremony at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan August 27, 2021. PHOTO: U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND VIA REUTERS
A photo released on August 29, 2021, shows Mohammad Mansour, a nine-year-old reptile enthusiast from Jerusalem, playing with a snake in his bedroom in Jerusalem, on August 25, 2021.
A photo released on August 29, 2021, shows Mohammad Mansour, a nine-year-old reptile enthusiast from Jerusalem, playing with a snake in his bedroom in Jerusalem, on August 25, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
A Village Weaver (Black-headed Weaver) pulls a strip of leaf from a banana tree to build a nest in Thies, Senegal August 28, 2021.
A Village Weaver (Black-headed Weaver) pulls a strip of leaf from a banana tree to build a nest in Thies, Senegal August 28, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
A heron bird perches as smog covers high rise buildings on the north coast of Jakarta, Indonesia, August 28, 2021.
A heron bird perches as smog covers high rise buildings on the north coast of Jakarta, Indonesia, August 28, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
Drones perform over the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center during a light show in Athens, Greece, August 29, 2021.
Drones perform over the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center during a light show in Athens, Greece, August 29, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
