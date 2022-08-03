Today in Pictures, Aug 3, 2022

Villagers try to retreive the bodies of 14 people from a minibus in the river Nabuyonga in Namakwekwe, eastern Uganda, on August 1, 2022. - The number of people killed in flash floods in the eastern Ugandan city of Mbale has jumped to 22, including a group of partygoers who became trapped in a minibus, police said on August 1, 2022. Two rivers burst their banks at the weekend after the city was battered by heavy rainfall, leading to mudslides that inflicted widespread damage and left many residents homeless.

PHOTO: AFP