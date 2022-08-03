Today in Pictures, Aug 3, 2022

Artificial cloud of fog, meant to cool things down, in Zurich, a priest performs a ritual on a newly purchased car in Bangalore and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

A man walks under an artificial cloud of fog, meant to cool things down, on Turbinenplatz square in Zurich, Switzerland August 2, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
Scotland's Oliver Carter at the Commonwealth Games Men's 100m Butterfly swimming final at Sandwell Aquatics Centre, Birmingham on August 2, 2022.
 PHOTO: REUTERS
Villagers try to retreive the bodies of 14 people from a minibus in the river Nabuyonga in Namakwekwe, eastern Uganda, on August 1, 2022. - The number of people killed in flash floods in the eastern Ugandan city of Mbale has jumped to 22, including a group of partygoers who became trapped in a minibus, police said on August 1, 2022. Two rivers burst their banks at the weekend after the city was battered by heavy rainfall, leading to mudslides that inflicted widespread damage and left many residents homeless. PHOTO: AFP
A priest performs a ritual on a newly purchased car to seek blessings from the deities for safety outside a temple in Bangalore. PHOTO: AFP
Canadian-born artist and mechanical engineer Jonathan Tippett demonstrates his exoskeleton mech suit, recognized by the Guinness Book of World Records as the largest tetrapod exoskeleton in the world, in Squamish, British Columbia, Canada July 13, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
Diver Ryan Naluai works on removing a large derelict fishing net at the reef, known as Kamokuokamohoali'i or Maro Reef, as part of the Papahanaumokuakea Marine Debris Project (PMDP) in Hawaii, U.S., in this handout picture taken July, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
A Hindu devotee makes religious offerings to stone sculptures of snakes on the occasion of "Naga Panchami", an auspicious day in the Hindu calendar in which serpents are worshipped, in Bangalore on August 2, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
An image taken with a drone shows French highliner Nathan Paulin (C-L, up) walking on slackline from Bains des Paquis to plage des Eaux-Vives crossing Geneva's harbor on the occasion of the Swiss National Day, in Geneva, Switzerland, 01 August 2022. PHOTO: EPA

