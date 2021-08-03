Today in Pictures, Aug 3, 2021

Athletes in action as it rains at the Tokyo Olympics, a panda gives birth to twins in France, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Published
1 hour ago
Athletes in action during Semifinal 3 of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics women's 400m hurdles, Aug 2, 2021, Olympic Stadium, Tokyo.
Athletes in action during Semifinal 3 of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics women's 400m hurdles, Aug 2, 2021, Olympic Stadium, Tokyo.PHOTO: REUTERS
Sunset view of "The Gesture", a 25-meter sculpture by Lebanese architect Nadim Karam to commemorate victims of last year's Beirut blast, at the capital's port in Lebanon, Aug 2, 2021.
Sunset view of "The Gesture", a 25-meter sculpture by Lebanese architect Nadim Karam to commemorate victims of last year's Beirut blast, at the capital's port in Lebanon, Aug 2, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
Russians attend a daily evening show in front of a sculpture of a three-headed dragon Zmey Gorynych of Russian fairytale at the Family Ethnic Amusement Park Kudykina Gora (Kudykina mountain), near the town of Yelets, Lipetsk region, Russia, Aug 1, 20
Russians attend a daily evening show in front of a sculpture of a three-headed dragon Zmey Gorynych of Russian fairytale at the Family Ethnic Amusement Park Kudykina Gora (Kudykina mountain), near the town of Yelets, Lipetsk region, Russia, Aug 1, 2021. The demand in domestic holiday travel has increased in the Russia due to travel restrictions imposed to curb the spread of COVID-19. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A traditional high altitude bonfire burns into the evening sky on the occasion of the Swiss National Day on Stanserhorn mountain, near Stans, Switzerland, Aug 1, 2021.
A traditional high altitude bonfire burns into the evening sky on the occasion of the Swiss National Day on Stanserhorn mountain, near Stans, Switzerland, Aug 1, 2021.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Men gather sheep to take them away from an advancing fire on Aug 2, 2021 in Mugla, Marmaris district, as the European Union sent help to Turkey and volunteers joined firefighters in battling a week of violent blazes that have killed eight people. Tur
Men gather sheep to take them away from an advancing fire on Aug 2, 2021 in Mugla, Marmaris district, as the European Union sent help to Turkey and volunteers joined firefighters in battling a week of violent blazes that have killed eight people. Turkey's struggles against its deadliest wildfires in decades come as a blistering heatwave grips southeastern Europe creating tinderbox conditions that Greek officials blame squarely on climate change. The fires tearing through Turkey since July 28 have destroyed huge swathes of pristine forest and forced the evacuation of panicked tourists from seaside hotels.PHOTO: AFP
The giant panda Huan Huan, which means "Happy" in Chinese, and her twin cubs are seen inside their enclosure after she gave birth at Beauval Zoo in Saint-Aignan-sur-Cher, Central France, on Aug 1, 2021. Huan Huan, the female panda lent by China to th
The giant panda Huan Huan, which means "Happy" in Chinese, and her twin cubs are seen inside their enclosure after she gave birth at Beauval Zoo in Saint-Aignan-sur-Cher, Central France, on Aug 1, 2021. Huan Huan, the female panda lent by China to the ZooParc de Beauval (Loir-et-Cher), gave birth to twins in good health in the night of Sunday to Monday.PHOTO: AFP
The Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) conducted a high-precision counter-terrorism drill in Marina Bay on Monday (Aug 2). On Monday night, two Republic of Singapore Air Force Super Puma helicopters airlifted troops from the Special Operations Task Forc
The Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) conducted a high-precision counter-terrorism drill in Marina Bay on Monday (Aug 2). On Monday night, two Republic of Singapore Air Force Super Puma helicopters airlifted troops from the Special Operations Task Force (SOTF) to an outdoor porch area of the F1 Pit Building. After they moved into the building, the soldiers responded to a simulated hostage situation and neutralised threats. This exercise scenario was designed to strengthen the SAF's response to terrorism and related incidents, said the Ministry of Defence (Mindef) in a statement.ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR
A handout photo made available by the Indian Air Force (IAF) showing an IAF helicopters during the rescue operation in flood affected areas of Dhanyaghari of Khanakul in West Bengal, India, Aug 2, 2021. According to the IAF, helicopters of Indian Air
A handout photo made available by the Indian Air Force (IAF) showing an IAF helicopters during the rescue operation in flood affected areas of Dhanyaghari of Khanakul in West Bengal, India, Aug 2, 2021. According to the IAF, helicopters of Indian Air Force rescued 31 people from rooftops and brought them to safety to Arambaug. The helicopters also dropped emergency food supplies in the affected areas after the torrential rain in the state has thrown life out of gear and created flood like situation in many districts. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A Palestinian child is silhouetted behind a palestinine flag in a tent in Gaza City on Aug 1, 2021.
A Palestinian child is silhouetted behind a palestinine flag in a tent in Gaza City on Aug 1, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
An activist carries flowers prior to a rally near the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, to call for the prosecution of the Iranian regime’s incoming president, Ebrahim Raisi, for crimes against humanity.
An activist carries flowers prior to a rally near the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, to call for the prosecution of the Iranian regime’s incoming president, Ebrahim Raisi, for crimes against humanity.PHOTO: THE NEW YORK TIMES
Norway's Karsten Warholm reacts after winning and breaking the world record in the men's 400m hurdles final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on August 3, 2021.
Norway's Karsten Warholm reacts after winning and breaking the world record in the men's 400m hurdles final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on August 3, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
Topics: 