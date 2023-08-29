The Straits Times
Today in Pictures, Aug 29, 2023
Mid-Autumn Festival in Singapore, World Gravy Wrestling Championships, Britain and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.
https://str.sg/iSeq
As part of the Wan Qing Mid-Autumn Festival from August 29 to October 1, 2023 two giant panda lanterns will be greeting visitors at the front lawn of the Sun Yat Sen Nanyang Memorial Hall. Titled “A Mid-Autumn Paw-trait”, the installation acknowledges past and ongoing wildlife conservation efforts, and celebrates the reclassification of giant pandas from “endangered” to “vulnerable”. The installation is the result of a tie-up with toymaker 52TOYS’ Panda Roll series and World Wide Fund for Nature Singapore.
ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG
Competitors taking part in the World Gravy Wrestling Championships at the Rose 'N' Bowl pub in Stacksteads, Britain, August 28, 2023.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Taken on August 16, 2023, shows a melting iceberg due to warm temperatures drifting along the Scoresby Sound Fjord, in Eastern Greenland. The French National Centre for Scientific Research is undertaking an expedition to explore Greenland's isolated fjords, the planet's largest fjord system, which remains vastly understudied.
PHOTO: AFP
First-grade students wearing Hanfu clothing hold up cards with the character 'ren' meaning 'person' during an initiation ceremony to learn about traditional culture at a primary school in Anlong County, in China’s southwest Guizhou Province on August 28, 2023.
PHOTO: AFP
Indian performers dressed as tigers dancing to the beats as they take part in the 'Pulikali' or Tiger dance during the Onam festival celebrations, in Chennai, India on August 28, 2023. The Onam festival is a 10-day long harvest festival and is celebrated mostly in India's southern state of Kerala. The Tiger Dance, is one of the folk art forms of Kerala where artists paint their bodies, dress as tigers and dance to the rhythm of traditional percussion instruments such as thakil, udukku and chenda. Malayali people in India and across the world put decorated flower beds in front of their houses to welcome King Mahabali, a past ruler of Kerala in southern India.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A breast cancer survivor has her body painted by an artist during the seventh edition of the "A Brushstroke for Life" project, at the Cabañas Cultural Institute in Guadalajara, Mexico, on August 28, 2023. "A Brushstroke for Life" is an altruistic project involving more than 100 survivors, both women and men, to make this disease visible to the world.
PHOTO: AFP
Visitors gathering to view the Corpse Flower during it's brief bloom, as it is displayed at the Botanical Gardens section of the Huntington Library in San Marino, California on August 28, 2023. The Corpse Flower (Amorphophallus titanum) is the largest unbranched inflorescence in the plant kingdom and can grow more than 8 feet (2.43m) tall, blooming for only 1 to 3 days every few years, boasting a powerful stench when it blooms, earning the flower its putrid name.
PHOTO: AFP
People competing in the annual football match in the River Windrush in Bourton-on-the-Water, Gloucestershire, Britain, August 28, 2023.
PHOTO: REUTERS
