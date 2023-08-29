Today in Pictures, Aug 29, 2023

Indian performers dressed as tigers dancing to the beats as they take part in the 'Pulikali' or Tiger dance during the Onam festival celebrations, in Chennai, India on August 28, 2023. The Onam festival is a 10-day long harvest festival and is celebrated mostly in India's southern state of Kerala. The Tiger Dance, is one of the folk art forms of Kerala where artists paint their bodies, dress as tigers and dance to the rhythm of traditional percussion instruments such as thakil, udukku and chenda. Malayali people in India and across the world put decorated flower beds in front of their houses to welcome King Mahabali, a past ruler of Kerala in southern India.

PHOTO: EPA-EFE