Today in Pictures, Aug 29, 2022

Stranded people along with their belongings wade through a flooded street after fleeing from their flood hit homes following heavy monsoon rains at Sohbatpur area in Jaffarabad district of Balochistan province on August 28, 2022. Pakistan's flooded southern Sindh province braced on August 28 for a fresh deluge from swollen rivers in the north as the death toll from this year's monsoon topped 1,000.

PHOTO : AFP