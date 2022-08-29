Today in Pictures, Aug 29, 2022

Deadly floods following heavy monsoon rains in Pakistan, disability arts ensemble’s show in New York , and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Stranded people along with their belongings wade through a flooded street after fleeing from their flood hit homes following heavy monsoon rains at Sohbatpur area in Jaffarabad district of Balochistan province on August 28, 2022. Pakistan's flooded southern Sindh province braced on August 28 for a fresh deluge from swollen rivers in the north as the death toll from this year's monsoon topped 1,000. PHOTO : AFP
Laurel Lawson ( L) and Alice Sheppard in Kinetic Light's "Wired" at the Shed in New York. Audio descriptions are one way into this disability arts ensemble’s show. In some ways these mirror, the critic’s job: putting dance into words. PHOTO : NYT
A lightning bolt strikes during a thunderstorm in Montevideo, Uruguay early on August 27, 2022. PHOTO : AFP
Moroccan horsemen fire their rifles as they perform traditional horse riding during a Moussem culture and heritage festival in the capital Rabat, on August 27, 2022. PHOTO : AFP
Trailers compete at night during the 19th edition of the Ultra Trail du Mont Blanc (UTMB) a 171km trail race crossing France, Italy and Switzerland in Chamonix, south-eastern France on August 27, 2022. PHOTO : AFP
This picture taken early on August 27, 2022 shows an aerial view of traditional salt-evaporation ponds from seawater in the vicinity of the Greek Orthodox Monastery of Our Lady of al-Natour (unseen) along the Mediterranean sea coast near Lebanon's northern city of Anfeh. PHOTO : AFP
A controlled implosion demolishes the 100-metre-high residential "Twin Towers" in Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi, on August 28, 2022. Two illegally built residential high-rises were demolished near India's capital on August 28 in a rare crackdown on developers who cut corners and swindle unsuspecting home-buyers. PHOTO : AFP
Participants fly kites during a traditional kite festival in Sanur, Bali, Indonesia on 28 August 2022. The primary colors used for Balinese kites are black, red, white and gold/yellow, which represent the incarnations of the Hindu deities. The festival is a popular tourist attraction in Bali. PHOTO : EPA-EFE
Costumed revelers march and dance as they make their way through the city streets during the 49th Annual Boston Carnival Parade in Boston, Massachusetts on August 27, 2022. The Caribbean American Carnival Association of Boston announced the return of the event after a two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic. PHOTO : AFP

