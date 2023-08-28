Today in Pictures, Aug 28, 2023

Hundreds of redheads from around the world gather in Netherlands, men’s marathon final during the World Athletics Championships in Hungary, and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Desmond Foo
Updated
1 min ago
Published
1 min ago
Particpants attend the annual Redhead Days Festival in Tilburg, Netherlands on August 27. PHOTO : REUTERS
Aerial view showing athletes running in the Heroes' Square while competing in the men's marathon final during the World Athletics Championships in Budapest on August 27. PHOTO : AFP
Members of the guard of honour prepare to welcome Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on his official visit to Hanoi on August 28. PHOTO : AFP
A reveller dressed as a soucouyant (night witch) takes part in the 'J'Ouvert' celebrations at sunrise during Notting Hill Carnival, in London, UK, on August 27. REUTERS
Children play on a model of Loch Ness Monster at Drumnadrochit as people take part in the largest Loch Ness Monster hunt for 50 years in Scotland, Britain on August 27. PHOTO : REUTERS
Liverpool's forward Darwin Nunez celebrates scoring their first goal during the second half match between Newcastle United and Liverpool FC in St James' Park, Britain on August 27 PHOTO : REUTERS
Clay figures representing the 'Pujllay' dance are exhibited at the National Museum of Ethnography and Folklore (MUSEF) in La Paz, Bolivia. Zamponas, pinquillos and drums rumble to exalt and preserve the music and dances of indigenous peoples in a 'sound dialogue party' at the museum on August,26. PHOTO : EPA-EFE
A man shows off his tattoos at the 7th Hong Kong China International Tattoo Convention in Hong Kong on August 27. PHOTO : AFP
Devotees carry an idol of Hindu deity Lord Ganesha, during a procession in Mumbai, India on August 27, ahead of the ten-day Ganesh Chaturthi festival which begins on September 19. PHOTO : AFP

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top