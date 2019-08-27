Today in Pictures, Aug 27, 2019

The Ensemble of Korean People's Army of North Korea performing at the Army Theatre in Moscow on Aug 26, 2019, during the Spasskaya Tower international military music festival.PHOTO: AFP
An aerial view of smoke rising over a deforested plot of the Amazon jungle in Porto Velho, in the Rondonia state of Brazil, on Aug 24, 2019.PHOTO: REUTERS
A performer at the Notting Hill Carnival in London on Aug 26, 2019.PHOTO: REUTERS
An F/A-18E Super Hornet from the United States Navy conducting a supersonic pass during a training exercise on Aug 23, 2019.PHOTO: AFP
An installation made of discarded plastic toys at the Jurassic Plastic exhibition at ChangChui Creative Park in Bangkok on Aug 26, 2019.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Salvaged busts of former United States presidents on a farmer's field in Williamsburg, Virginia, on Aug 25, 2019.PHOTO: AFP
A disused Lockheed L-1011 Tristar being submerged into the waters of the Red Sea in Aqaba, Jordan, to create an artificial diving site on Aug 26, 2019.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A portrait of famous football star Gareth Bale is etched on football-crazed youth Baland Mohammed's head at a barber shop in Halabja, Iraq, on Aug 22, 2019.PHOTO: REUTERS
Fishermen returning after a day's fishing at Lampanah beach in Aceh province on Aug 28, 2019.PHOTO: AFP
Workers on the dome of the iconic Berlin television tower, at a height of around 200m, on Aug 26, 2019.PHOTO: DPA
