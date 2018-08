Tourists visit Amman Citadel overlooking the heart of Amman, Jordan on 26 Aug 2018. The Citadel of Amman was the capital of the Ammonites, dating back to the Middle Bronze Age (1650-1550 BC). The remains of the Ammonite palaces are still present, including Roman and Corinthian ruins and temples as well as Islamic monuments dating back to the Umayyad period (AD 661-750). PHOTO:EPA-EFE