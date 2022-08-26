Today in Pictures, Aug 26, 2022

The heart of Dom Pedro I, founder and first ruler of the Empire of Brazil, is exhibited at the Itamaraty Palace, in Brasília, on August 24, 2022. - Almost two centuries after it was cut from his corpse and hidden in formaldehyde, the heart of Emperor Pedro I, who declared Brazil's independence from Portugal, returned on August 22 for politically charged celebrations of the South American nation's 200th anniversary.

PHOTO: AFP