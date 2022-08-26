Today in Pictures, Aug 26, 2022

The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA
Digital Media Awards Asia
The Straits Times
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA
Digital Media Awards Asia
Multimedia
The Straits Times
Edition
:
International
Singapore
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
LOG IN
Subscribe
E-paper
Toggle navigation
The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
LOG IN
Subscribe
Edition
International
Singapore
ST Read & Win
E-paper
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
SPH Websites
news with benefits
SPH Rewards
STJobs
STCars
STProperty
STClassifieds
SITES
Berita Harian
Hardwarezone
Shin Min Daily News
STOMP
SGCarMart
SRX Property
tabla
Tamil Murasu
The Business Times
The New Paper
zaobao.sg
Obits.sg
Advertise with us
Today in Pictures, Aug 26, 2022
Divers perform ahead of the 'Chuseok' national holiday at Coex Aquarium in Seoul, dried-up riverbed of the Jialing river, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Updated
Published
1 min ago
More
Whatsapp
Linkedin
FB Messenger
Telegram
Twitter
Reddit
WeChat
Pinterest
Print
Copy permalink
Copy to clipboard
https://str.sg/wDLg
A South Korean diver wearing a little mermaid costume performs in a tank ahead of the 'Chuseok' national holiday, at the Coex Aquarium in Seoul, South Korea, 26 August 2022. Chuseok is the autumn harvest celebration of the Lunar Calendar and is one of Korea's biggest traditional holiday, which falls on 10 Setpember this year.
PHOTO: EPA
People are seen at the dried-up riverbed of the Jialing river, a tributary of the Yangtze River in China's southwestern city of Chongqing on August 25, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
A boy rides on a merry-go-round that is illuminated with colorful lights, at Marina beach in Chennai, India, 24 August 2022.
PHOTO: EPA
Mexican Airline Volaris entertains travelers with an exhibition fight by Mexican luchadores before their flight, at the Volaris ticket booth at Felipe Angeles airport on the outskirts of Mexico City, Mexico August 25, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
This aerial view shows hot air balloons launching in Goreme Historical National Park, east of Nevesehir (Neapolis) in the province of the same name in central Turkey's historical Cappadocia (Kapadokya) region on August 24, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
The heart of Dom Pedro I, founder and first ruler of the Empire of Brazil, is exhibited at the Itamaraty Palace, in Brasília, on August 24, 2022. - Almost two centuries after it was cut from his corpse and hidden in formaldehyde, the heart of Emperor Pedro I, who declared Brazil's independence from Portugal, returned on August 22 for politically charged celebrations of the South American nation's 200th anniversary.
PHOTO: AFP
Humbolt penguins are weighed by keeper Jess Jones during the annual weigh-in photocall at London Zoo on August 25, 2022. - The penguins are one of several animals having their vital statistics recorded at the zoo today.
PHOTO: AFP
Mack Rutherford, 17, the youngest person to fly solo around the world, poses for photographers with the Guiness World Record certificates, after landing at Sofia West airport near Radomir on August 24, 2022. - Mark Rutherford, the youngest person to fly solo around the world lands on the runway in Radomir, Bulgaria, and is greeted by his family and fans after completing his flight. The 17-year-old received a Guiness World Record certificate for his achievement.
PHOTO: AFP
A worker gives finishing touches to an idol of the elephant-headed Hindu god Lord Ganesha at a workshop ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Chennai on August 25, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
A man plunges into the overflowing river Ganges after monsoon rains in Allahabad on August 25, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
Join
ST's Telegram channel
and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
TODAY IN PICTURES
Back to the top