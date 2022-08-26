Today in Pictures, Aug 26, 2022

Divers perform ahead of the 'Chuseok' national holiday at Coex Aquarium in Seoul, dried-up riverbed of the Jialing river, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Updated
Published
1 min ago
A South Korean diver wearing a little mermaid costume performs in a tank ahead of the 'Chuseok' national holiday, at the Coex Aquarium in Seoul, South Korea, 26 August 2022. Chuseok is the autumn harvest celebration of the Lunar Calendar and is one of Korea's biggest traditional holiday, which falls on 10 Setpember this year. PHOTO: EPA
People are seen at the dried-up riverbed of the Jialing river, a tributary of the Yangtze River in China's southwestern city of Chongqing on August 25, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
A boy rides on a merry-go-round that is illuminated with colorful lights, at Marina beach in Chennai, India, 24 August 2022. PHOTO: EPA
Mexican Airline Volaris entertains travelers with an exhibition fight by Mexican luchadores before their flight, at the Volaris ticket booth at Felipe Angeles airport on the outskirts of Mexico City, Mexico August 25, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
This aerial view shows hot air balloons launching in Goreme Historical National Park, east of Nevesehir (Neapolis) in the province of the same name in central Turkey's historical Cappadocia (Kapadokya) region on August 24, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
The heart of Dom Pedro I, founder and first ruler of the Empire of Brazil, is exhibited at the Itamaraty Palace, in Brasília, on August 24, 2022. - Almost two centuries after it was cut from his corpse and hidden in formaldehyde, the heart of Emperor Pedro I, who declared Brazil's independence from Portugal, returned on August 22 for politically charged celebrations of the South American nation's 200th anniversary. PHOTO: AFP
Humbolt penguins are weighed by keeper Jess Jones during the annual weigh-in photocall at London Zoo on August 25, 2022. - The penguins are one of several animals having their vital statistics recorded at the zoo today. PHOTO: AFP
Mack Rutherford, 17, the youngest person to fly solo around the world, poses for photographers with the Guiness World Record certificates, after landing at Sofia West airport near Radomir on August 24, 2022. - Mark Rutherford, the youngest person to fly solo around the world lands on the runway in Radomir, Bulgaria, and is greeted by his family and fans after completing his flight. The 17-year-old received a Guiness World Record certificate for his achievement. PHOTO: AFP
A worker gives finishing touches to an idol of the elephant-headed Hindu god Lord Ganesha at a workshop ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Chennai on August 25, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
A man plunges into the overflowing river Ganges after monsoon rains in Allahabad on August 25, 2022. PHOTO: AFP

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top