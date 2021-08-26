Today in Pictures, Aug 26, 2021

First day of Temasek Foundation's free masks distribution exercise, Afghan refugees arrive in Virginia, US, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Published
6 min ago
First day of Temasek Foundation's free masks distribution exercise at the Bishan Junction 8 shopping mall on August 26, 2021.
First day of Temasek Foundation's free masks distribution exercise at the Bishan Junction 8 shopping mall on August 26, 2021. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/KUA CHEE SIONG
Afghan refugees ride aboard a bus taking them to a refugee processing center upon arrival at Dulles International Airport in Dulles, Virginia, US, on August 25, 2021.
Afghan refugees ride aboard a bus taking them to a refugee processing center upon arrival at Dulles International Airport in Dulles, Virginia, US, on August 25, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
Australian citizens and visa holders travel to the Australian Defence Force's main operating base in the Middle East region, onboard a Royal Australian Air Force C-17A Globemaster III aircraft, after evacuating from Afghanistan August 22, 2021.
Australian citizens and visa holders travel to the Australian Defence Force's main operating base in the Middle East region, onboard a Royal Australian Air Force C-17A Globemaster III aircraft, after evacuating from Afghanistan August 22, 2021. PHOTO: AUSTRALIA'S DEPARTMENT OF DEFENCE VIA REUTERS
A deer jumps a guardrail as the French Fire burns in the Sequoia National Forest near Lake Isabella, California, U.S. August 25, 2021.
A deer jumps a guardrail as the French Fire burns in the Sequoia National Forest near Lake Isabella, California, U.S. August 25, 2021.PHOTO: REUTERS
This handout image courtesy of NASA shows an image acquired on August 20, 2021 (Sol 178) by Mars Perseverance rover using its onboard Right Navigation Camera (Navcam).
This handout image courtesy of NASA shows an image acquired on August 20, 2021 (Sol 178) by Mars Perseverance rover using its onboard Right Navigation Camera (Navcam). PHOTO: NASA VIA AFP
A man falls down from a pyramid of milk crates while participating in the Milk Crate Challenge on August 24, 2021 in Venice, California.
A man falls down from a pyramid of milk crates while participating in the Milk Crate Challenge on August 24, 2021 in Venice, California.PHOTO: AFP
A vendor arranges ginseng at a ginseng trading market in Jilin in China's northeastern Jilin province on August 24, 2021.
A vendor arranges ginseng at a ginseng trading market in Jilin in China's northeastern Jilin province on August 24, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
The whirling dervishes "Mawlay Ensemble" band perform the Mevlevi Sufi dance, also known as Mawlawiyah, at El Sawy Culturewheel center in Cairo, Egypt, on August 24, 2021.
The whirling dervishes "Mawlay Ensemble" band perform the Mevlevi Sufi dance, also known as Mawlawiyah, at El Sawy Culturewheel center in Cairo, Egypt, on August 24, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
People watch a Delta Air Lines plane land from a park next to Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) on August 25, 2021, in Los Angeles, California, US.
People watch a Delta Air Lines plane land from a park next to Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) on August 25, 2021, in Los Angeles, California, US. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES/AFP
People sit on a platform during a cloud inversion at the Moleson summit in Gruyeres, Switzerland August 25, 2021.
People sit on a platform during a cloud inversion at the Moleson summit in Gruyeres, Switzerland August 25, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
Washington Nationals shortstop Alcides Escobar (3) falls into the safety net after attempting to make a catch against the Miami Marlins during the sixth inning at loanDepot Park on Aug 24, 2021 in Miami, Florida, USA.
Washington Nationals shortstop Alcides Escobar (3) falls into the safety net after attempting to make a catch against the Miami Marlins during the sixth inning at loanDepot Park on Aug 24, 2021 in Miami, Florida, USA. PHOTO: USA TODAY SPORTS
