Today in Pictures, Aug 26, 2019

South Korean performers rehearsing a North Korea Dance item by Eun-Me Ahn during the Taipei Arts Festival in Taiwan, healthcare worker Faezah Sani taking part in a BounceFit session at Bounce at Orchard Cineleisure and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

South Korean performers rehearsing a North Korea Dance item by Eun-Me Ahn during the Taipei Arts Festival in Taiwan, on Aug 23, 2019.
A girl holds a cherry-shaped float as she walks on the Spiagge Bianche beach in Rosignano Solvay, a town in Italy's central Tuscany region, on July 31, 2019.
Aung Khant Zaw (left), an exotic pets enthusiast, watches his iguana lizard pet in front of his house in Yangon, Myanmar, on May 4, 2019.
Olivia Wassner of Switzerland stretches during a break in the 2019 Women's European Volleyball Championship match between Russia and Switzerland in Bratislava, Slovakia, on Aug 25, 2019.
An actor performs during A Midsummer Night's Dream Festival in Podolsk, Russia, on Aug 25, 2019.
Young people ride a pedal-powered vehicle decorated with colourful lights at a playground in Banda Aceh, Indonesia, on Aug 25, 2019.
A rainbow appears amid dark clouds over the summit of Wank mountain in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, southern Germany, on Aug 25, 2019.
Brazilian surfer Yago Dora competes on the first day of the 2019 Tahiti Pro at Teahupoo, Tahiti, on Aug 24, 2019.
An aerial view of couples dancing to Mariachi traditional music to break the Guinness World Record for largest Mexican folk dance, in Guadalajara, Jalisco state, Mexico, on Aug 24, 2019.
Healthcare worker Faezah Sani (right) takes part in a BounceFit session along with other participants at Bounce at Orchard Cineleisure, Singapore, on Aug 25, 2019.
