Today in Pictures, Aug 25, 2023
Beachgoers sunbathing at Ipanema beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Netherlands’ Femke Bol celebrates after winning the women’s 400m hurdles final in Budapest, Hungary, and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Updated
32 min ago
Published
32 min ago
https://str.sg/iSqg
Beachgoers sunbathing at Ipanema beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on Aug 24.
EPA-EFE
Netherlands' Femke Bol celebrating after winning the women's 400m hurdles final at the World Athletics Championship in Budapest, Hungary, on Aug 24.
REUTERS
Flames rising as wildfires burn on Mount Parnitha, in Athens, Greece, Aug 24,
REUTERS
Decorated fingernails of Sha'Carri Richardson of the USA pictured after competing in the Women's 200m semi-final at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Aug, 24.
EPA-EFE
Sudanese camel herders training at dawn in Dubai, on Aug 24.
AFP
A Sumatran tiger cub, successfully bred as part of a conservation programme at London Zoo, cleaning one of its parents during the annual weigh-in to document the health and condition of animals at London Zoo, in London, Britain, Aug 24.
REUTERS
Servicemen attending a ceremony for the Independence Day of Ukraine, amid Russia's invasion of the country, in central Kyiv, Ukraine Aug 24.
REUTERS
Ana Cardoso taking part in a march against police violence towards the Black community and for Mae Bernadete Pacifico, a Black community activist who was killed in Bahia on Aug 17, in Brasilia, Brazil, Aug 24.
REUTERS
A mother humpback whale and calf are seen next to a boat used by scientists to monitor them on the coast of Vitoria, Espirito Santo state, Brazil on Aug 22.
AFP
A multiple exposure picture of Jiin Sohn of South Korea in action during the ribbon exercise at the 40th World Tournament of Rhythmic Gymnastics in Valencia, Spain, Aug 23.
EPA-EFE
Today in Pictures
