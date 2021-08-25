Today in Pictures, Aug 25, 2021

Singapore swimmer Yip Pin Xiu wins gold at Tokyo Paralympics, US Vice President Kamala Harris in Hanoi, Vietnam, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Singapore's Yip Pin Xiu reacts after winning gold in the women's 100m backstroke swimming event during the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre in Tokyo on August 25, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
US Vice President Kamala Harris lays flowers at the Senator John McCain memorial site, where his Navy aircraft was shot down by the North Vietnamese, on the three-year anniversary of his death, in Hanoi, Vietnam, August 25, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
Owners and staff of some shops in Bukit Timah Plaza, including Sinran Carpets owner Mr Farhad Sorouri, had to check their merchandise for damage after the perimeter drain in front of the entrance leading to the lower levels of the mall overflowed on August 24, 2021, causing water to spill into the building. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/KHALID BABA
A U.S. Marine with the Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-Crisis Response-Central Command (SPMAGTF-CR-CC) escorts a child to his family during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, August 24, 2021. PHOTO: U.S. MARINE CORPS VIA REUTERS
Indian and Afghan evacuees from Kabul are escorted by members of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police to a bus bound for a quarantine center upon arrival at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi, India, on August 24, 2021. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
A firefighting helicopter drops water on the French Fire near State Route 155 on August 24, 2021 near Wofford Heights, California.PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES/AFP
School children enjoy the huge surf at Austinmer Beach as a high tide combines with large swell in Wollongong, New South Wales, Australia, August 25, 2021.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
The interior of Lichfield Cathedral is bathed in colourful patterns of light during ‘The Great Exhibition : Science’ light and sound projection show in Lichfield, central England, on August 23, 2021.PHOTO: AFP
A person looks at an untitled work by Phyllida Barlow at the Tate Modern Gallery in London, Britain, August 23, 2021.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Fireworks light up the sky at the end of the opening ceremony for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on August 24, 2021.PHOTO: AFP
