Today in Pictures, Aug 24, 2023
Japan release treated water from the Fukushima nuclear plant, Lake Lugano coloured in green and yellow due to a strong Cyanobacteria in Switzerland and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Updated
1 min ago
Published
1 min ago
https://str.sg/iSwf
An activist posing for a photograph during a protest against Japan's plan to release treated wastewater from the Fukushima nuclear power plant into the ocean, at the national assembly in Seoul, South Korea, August 24, 2023.
PHOTO: REUTERS
An image taken with a drone shows the water of Lake Lugano coloured in green and yellow due to a strong Cyanobacteria (Blue-Green Algae) proliferation, near Riva San Vitale, Switzerland on August 23, 2023. The proliferation of blue-green algeae is favoured by higher water temperatures. In cases of heavy proliferation, the bacteria can release substances that are potentially dangerous to humans and animals.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A white bengal tiger cools off in a water pond in National Zoo in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on August 23, 2023. The color of the white tiger's fur is the result of a genetic mutation called leucism. Leucism would be a hindrance in the wild, as it doesn't provide a tiger with any camouflage, which greatly reduces their chance of survival.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A police officer from an explosive disposal unit taking part in a security drill ahead of next year's general election in Sidoarjo, East Java on August 23, 2023.
PHOTO: AFP
View of a landslide after a water collector collapsed due to heavy rains in Valparaiso, Chile on August 23, 2023.
PHOTO: AFP
A street performer taking part in the Spancirfest street festival in Varazdin, northern Croatia on 23 August 2023. Spancirfest is a street festival that has been held in Varazdin since 1999 and lasts 10 days every year.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A picture taken on August 22, 2023 shows lightning over Mecca's clock tower in Saudi Arabia.
PHOTO: AFP
Scorched land and charred trees are seen following a wildfire, near the village of Avantas in the region of Evros, Greece on August 23, 2023.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Today in Pictures
