Today in Pictures, Aug 24, 2023

An image taken with a drone shows the water of Lake Lugano coloured in green and yellow due to a strong Cyanobacteria (Blue-Green Algae) proliferation, near Riva San Vitale, Switzerland on August 23, 2023. The proliferation of blue-green algeae is favoured by higher water temperatures. In cases of heavy proliferation, the bacteria can release substances that are potentially dangerous to humans and animals.

PHOTO: EPA-EFE