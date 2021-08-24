Today in Pictures, Aug 24, 2021

Flash fire erupts from a manhole in Bukit Batok West estate, heavy rain lashes Singapore, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

A fireball erupted from a manhole on the ground floor of a multi-storey carpark in Bukit Batok West estate on August 24, 2021. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/ZAIHAN MOHAMED YUSOF
View of the manhole and the surrounding area where the flash fire occurred. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/ZAIHAN MOHAMED YUSOF
The water level at Sungei Ulu Pandan canal in Clementi rose after heavy rains on August 24, 2021. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/JOYCE FANG
Construction workers Mohammad Bashir, (foreground) 30, and Rana Mohammad Sohel, 27, lending umbrellas to pedestrians to shelter them from the rain outside ICA building on August 24, 2021. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/LIM YAOHUI
Heavy rain in Serangoon North on August 24, 2021. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/JASON QUAH
Kamala Harris, Vice President of the United States, speaking at a Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy event at Gardens by the Bay on August 24, 2021. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/ONG WEE JIN
A member of the far-right group Proud Boys and a left-wing counter protester fight in a truck on August 22, 2021 in Portland, Oregon. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES/AFP
A New Market Volunteer Fire Company rescue crew member wades through high waters following a flash flood, as Tropical Storm Henri makes landfall, in Helmetta, New Jersey, on August 22, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
In this image courtesy of the US Air Force, a US Air Force aircrew, assigned to the 816th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron, prepare to load qualified evacuees aboard a US Air Force C-17 Globemaster III aircraft in support of Afghanistan evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Kabul, Afghanistan, August 21, 2021. PHOTO: US AIR FORCE VIA AFP
An officer from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife gets ready to tranquillize a bear in Pasadena, California, U.S., August 20, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
Members of the 2023 midshipmen's class from the U.S. Naval Academy work together to scale the Herndon Monument and place an upperclassman’s hat on the 21-foot obelisk on August 22, 2021 in Annapolis, Maryland. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES/AFP
A plane is silhouetted against a full moon in Moscow, on August 22, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
Rennes' players celebrate after winning the French L1 football match between Stade Rennais and FC Nantes at the Roazhon Park Stadium in Rennes, western France, on August 22, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
