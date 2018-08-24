Today in Pictures, Aug 24, 2018

Two women watch as a performer reacts whilst seated in a booth for a performance titled Automatarium by Spanish artist David Berga during the Night Festival in Singapore, competitors during the Asian Games - Men's Speed semi-final - JSC Sport Climbing in Palembang, Indonesia, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

A firefighter in action during a forest fire in Karlsdorf near Treuenbrietzen in South Brandenburg, Germany, on Aug 23, 2018. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A festival-goer is seen at the Vilar de Mouros music festival, Caminha, north of Portugal, on Aug 23, 2018. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Palestinians cover themselves with mud, on the north-western shore of the Dead Sea, in the West Bank, on Aug 23, 2018. PHOTO: AFP
A Palestinian enjoying a water spring in the nature reserve of Ein Feshkha, on the northwestern shore of the Dead Sea, in the West Bank, on Aug 23, 2018. PHOTO: AFP
Army members mourning during the burial of Brazilian soldier Marcus Vinicius Viana Ribeiro in Rio de Janeiro, on Aug 23, 2018. PHOTO: REUTERS
Spanish collective La Fura dels Baus perform the Human Net during the Night of the Arts in front of the cathedral in Helsinki, Finland, on Aug 23, 2018. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Jockeys race along a beach during the annual beach horse race in Sanlucar de Barrameda near Cadiz, on Aug 23, 2018. PHOTO: AFP
Flamingo birds are seen at Chaxa lagoon on the Atacama salt flat in the Atacama desert, Chile, on Aug 15, 2018. PHOTO: REUTERS
A boy participates in mutton bustin' as he rides a sheep at the Snowmass Rodeo in Colorado, on Aug 22, 2018. PHOTO: AFP
Two women watch as a performer (centre) reacts whilst seated in a booth for a performance titled Automatarium by Spanish artist David Berga during the Night Festival in Singapore, on Aug 23, 2018. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Reza Alipour of Iran and Sabri Sabri of Indonesia react during the Men's Speed Sport Climbing Semifinals during the 2018 Asian Games in Palembang, Indonesia, on Aug 23, 2018. PHOTO: REUTERS
