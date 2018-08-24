Today in Pictures, Aug 24, 2018

Two women watch as a performer reacts whilst seated in a booth for a performance titled Automatarium by Spanish artist David Berga during the Night Festival in Singapore, competitors during the Asian Games - Men's Speed semi-final - JSC Sport Climbing in Palembang, Indonesia, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.
We have been experiencing some problems with subscriber log-ins and apologise for the inconvenience caused. Until we resolve the issues, subscribers need not log in to access ST Digital articles. But a log-in is still required for our PDFs.