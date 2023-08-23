Today in Pictures, Aug 23, 2023

World Athletics Championship, Thailand’s new PM Srettha Thavisin and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Updated
32 min ago
Published
32 min ago
Gold medallist Italy's Gianmarco Tamberi in the men's high jump, gold medallist Morocco's Soufiane El Bakkali and bronze medallist Kenya's Abraham Kibiwot in the men's 3000m steeplechase celebrating after the finals on August 22, 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS
Srettha Thavisin, a prime ministerial candidate for the Pheu Thai party and former chief executive officer of Sansiri Pcl, makes an appearance after securing enough parliamentary votes to take charge of Thailand, at the Pheu Thai party headquarters in Bangkok, Thailand, on August. 22, 2023. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
A honeybee collecting pollen from a sunflower meadow at sunset on a warm summer's evening in Amersham, Buckinghamshire, on August 22, 2023. PHOTO: AFP
Sweden and India during the women's blind football at the IBSA World Games in Birmingham, Britain on August 21, 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS
An aerial view shows trees and brush growing up out of the remains of the shipwrecked Yawah, just one of more than 200 ships in the Ghost Fleet at the Mallows Bay Park in Nanjemoy, Maryland, on August 22, 2023. The Yawah ventured to Europe and back until being caught up in the Great Ship Tie-up of 1920 in the James River, and was brought to Mallows Bay, the home of the largest number of visible historic shipwrecks in the Western Hemisphere. These unique sites are evolving into veritable islands and artificial habitats for birds, animals and fish of all kinds. PHOTO: AFP
Indian students with their faces painted as the moon gather to celebrate the Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) mission of Chandrayaan-3's first attempt to land on the moon, in Chennai, India on August 22 ,2023. ISRO announced that Chandrayaan-3 is expected to land on the moon on 23 August 23, 2023. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A soldier standing in front of the graves sites of the fallen soldiers for a ceremony commemorating the 65th anniversary of the Second Taiwan Strait Crisis, in Kinmen, Taiwan on August 23, 2023.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Firefighters and volunteers operate during a wildfire, in Palagia village, Alexandroupolis, Thrace, northern Greece on August 22, 2023. The Alexandroupolis General Hospital was evacuated as a large fire was approaching the northern Greek city. Patients were evacuated with ambulances provided by the Health Ministry and the help of a large police force stationed in the region for the purpose. PHOTO: EPA-EFE

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top