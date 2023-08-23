Today in Pictures, Aug 23, 2023

An aerial view shows trees and brush growing up out of the remains of the shipwrecked Yawah, just one of more than 200 ships in the Ghost Fleet at the Mallows Bay Park in Nanjemoy, Maryland, on August 22, 2023. The Yawah ventured to Europe and back until being caught up in the Great Ship Tie-up of 1920 in the James River, and was brought to Mallows Bay, the home of the largest number of visible historic shipwrecks in the Western Hemisphere. These unique sites are evolving into veritable islands and artificial habitats for birds, animals and fish of all kinds.

PHOTO: AFP