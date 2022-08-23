Today in Pictures, Aug 23, 2022

Philippines resumes in-person classes in public and private schools, Red Lights on Hong Kong Sidewalks Help Phone Zombies Cross Roads and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Students attend the first day of in-person classes, at a flooded school due to high tide, in Macabebe, Pampanga province, Philippines, August 22, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
LED red lights illuminate a sidewalk at a crossing point to remind pedestrians to stop in Hong Kong, China, on Sunday, July 31, 2022. With pedestrians increasingly glued to their mobile phones and deaths among inattentive jaywalkers rising, Hong Kong is trialing a novel approach to keeping its citizens safe at road crossings. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
This aerial photo taken on August 21, 2022 shows high school students taking part in a military education and training session ahead of the new semester in Handan in China's northern Hebei province. PHOTO: AFP
A woman sells balloons on a bridge near the Bund amid a heatwave warning, as Shanghai switches off lights along a popular waterfront to conserve energy in Shanghai, China, August 22, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
Birds sit atop Asian water buffaloes in the waters of Yala National Park in Yala on August 22, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
Sandbags protect the St Olga monument at Mykhailivska Square in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Monday, Aug. 22, 2022. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has warned that Russia "may try to do something particularly nasty, particularly cruel" as Ukraine prepares to celebrate Independence Day on Wednesday, which also marks six months since the invasion. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
In an aerial view, brownish streaks from an algal bloom are visible in the water at Bellena Bay on August 22, 2022 in Alameda, California. Sections of the San Francisco Bay are being turned brown by a potentially harmful algal bloom. The California Department of Public Health has identified the algae and says it is currently not harmful to humans but could be fatal to fish and some marine life if exposed to high concentrations of the algae. PHOTO: AFP
A surfer catches a wave at Sunset, an offshore surfing spot close to Hout Bay, that produces some of South Africa's biggest waves in Cape Town, on August 22, 2022. - This spot needs a variety of conditions like wind, swell size, wave period and direction, that often follows storms, to produce huge waves on an offshore reef, which attracts and challenges the surfers. PHOTO: AFP

