Today in Pictures, Aug 23, 2022

In an aerial view, brownish streaks from an algal bloom are visible in the water at Bellena Bay on August 22, 2022 in Alameda, California. Sections of the San Francisco Bay are being turned brown by a potentially harmful algal bloom. The California Department of Public Health has identified the algae and says it is currently not harmful to humans but could be fatal to fish and some marine life if exposed to high concentrations of the algae.

PHOTO: AFP