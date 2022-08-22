Today in Pictures, Aug 23, 2022

The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA
Digital Media Awards Asia
The Straits Times
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA
Digital Media Awards Asia
Multimedia
The Straits Times
Edition
:
International
Singapore
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
LOG IN
Subscribe
E-paper
Toggle navigation
The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
LOG IN
Subscribe
Edition
International
Singapore
ST Read & Win
E-paper
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
SPH Websites
news with benefits
SPH Rewards
STJobs
STCars
STProperty
STClassifieds
SITES
Berita Harian
Hardwarezone
Shin Min Daily News
STOMP
SGCarMart
SRX Property
tabla
Tamil Murasu
The Business Times
The New Paper
zaobao.sg
Obits.sg
Advertise with us
Today in Pictures, Aug 23, 2022
Mural of a footballer playing a shot outside a soccer ground in Mumbai, World Day of Laziness in Itagui, Colombia, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Updated
Published
1 hour ago
More
Whatsapp
Linkedin
FB Messenger
Telegram
Twitter
Reddit
WeChat
Pinterest
Print
Copy permalink
Copy to clipboard
https://str.sg/wDxb
A pedestrian walks past a mural of a footballer playing a shot outside a soccer ground in Mumbai on August 22, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
Policemen push a bed as people celebrate the World Day of Laziness in Itagui, Colombia, on August 21, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
A langoor jumps across a meadow at the Yala National Park in Colombo on August 21, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
Students use hand sanitizers at the entrance of the San Juan Elementary School in San Juan City, Metro Manila, Philippines, 22 August 2022. Millions of students returned to public schools for a new school year throughout the country on 22 August, with health protocols in place to allow face to face classes while other blended classes still provide distance learning formats.
PHOTO: EPA
A man stands on top of a human pyramid formed by devotees to reach and break a 'dahi-handi' (curd-pot), during the Janmashtami Festival celebration in Ahmedabad, India, 20 August 2022. Hindu devotees took part in the celebration in which an earthen pot is suspended high above the ground and groups of young men and children form a human pyramid to reach the pot and break it. The festival celebrates the birth of the Hindu god Lord Krishna, one of the most popular gods in Hinduism.
PHOTO: EPA
Horses gallop riderless in the traditional historical Palio di San Bartolomeo along the renaissance streets of Ronciglione, Italy, August 21, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Netherlands' Rutger Koppelaar in action during the men's pole vault final at the European Championships in Munich, Germany on August 20, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Lee and Penny Anderson next to their 1932 Duesenberg J Figoni Sports Torpedo, the winner of the Best in Show at the 2022 Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance in Pebble Beach, California, US, on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. Since 1950, the annual Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance has hosted the worlds most beautiful and expensive collectible cars for a week of lavish parties, blue-chip auctions, glamorous rallies, and exclusive high-roller meetings.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
Join
ST's Telegram channel
and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
TODAY IN PICTURES
Back to the top