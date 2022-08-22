Today in Pictures, Aug 23, 2022

Mural of a footballer playing a shot outside a soccer ground in Mumbai, World Day of Laziness in Itagui, Colombia, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Updated
Published
1 hour ago
A pedestrian walks past a mural of a footballer playing a shot outside a soccer ground in Mumbai on August 22, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
Policemen push a bed as people celebrate the World Day of Laziness in Itagui, Colombia, on August 21, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
A langoor jumps across a meadow at the Yala National Park in Colombo on August 21, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
Students use hand sanitizers at the entrance of the San Juan Elementary School in San Juan City, Metro Manila, Philippines, 22 August 2022. Millions of students returned to public schools for a new school year throughout the country on 22 August, with health protocols in place to allow face to face classes while other blended classes still provide distance learning formats. PHOTO: EPA
A man stands on top of a human pyramid formed by devotees to reach and break a 'dahi-handi' (curd-pot), during the Janmashtami Festival celebration in Ahmedabad, India, 20 August 2022. Hindu devotees took part in the celebration in which an earthen pot is suspended high above the ground and groups of young men and children form a human pyramid to reach the pot and break it. The festival celebrates the birth of the Hindu god Lord Krishna, one of the most popular gods in Hinduism. PHOTO: EPA
Horses gallop riderless in the traditional historical Palio di San Bartolomeo along the renaissance streets of Ronciglione, Italy, August 21, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
Netherlands' Rutger Koppelaar in action during the men's pole vault final at the European Championships in Munich, Germany on August 20, 2022.
 PHOTO: REUTERS
Lee and Penny Anderson next to their 1932 Duesenberg J Figoni Sports Torpedo, the winner of the Best in Show at the 2022 Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance in Pebble Beach, California, US, on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. Since 1950, the annual Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance has hosted the worlds most beautiful and expensive collectible cars for a week of lavish parties, blue-chip auctions, glamorous rallies, and exclusive high-roller meetings. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top