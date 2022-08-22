Today in Pictures, Aug 23, 2022

A man stands on top of a human pyramid formed by devotees to reach and break a 'dahi-handi' (curd-pot), during the Janmashtami Festival celebration in Ahmedabad, India, 20 August 2022. Hindu devotees took part in the celebration in which an earthen pot is suspended high above the ground and groups of young men and children form a human pyramid to reach the pot and break it. The festival celebrates the birth of the Hindu god Lord Krishna, one of the most popular gods in Hinduism.

PHOTO: EPA