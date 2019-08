Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) marked it's 35th anniversary with a $426,000 donation to the Community Chest at an anniversary concert on August 22, 2019. The event was held at Capitol Theatre, and also showcased four home-grown acts, including young singing group K-Aos from talent company Academie of Stars. About 900 people attended the concert, which is part of the SPH Gift of Music series. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/KUA CHEE SIONG