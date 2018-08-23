Today in Pictures, Aug 23, 2018

Lightning strikes the mountains near the city of Zurich, Switzerland, people pick grapes from a vineyard in La Florida near the village of La Geria on the Spanish Canary Island of Lanzarote during the grape harvest and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Lightning strikes the mountains near the city of Zurich, Switzerland, on Aug 22, 2018. PHOTO: REUTERS
Carcasses of hunted Pilot whales lay on the quay in Jatnavegur, Faroe Islands, on Aug 22, 2018. PHOTO: REUTERS
People are seen on Ipanema beach in Rio de Janeiro, on Aug 22, 2018. PHOTO: REUTERS
The setting sun is seen behind a look-out tower near Salgotarjan, Hungary, on Aug 22, 2018. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A child walks in front the Geode of the Park of the Villette during a summer school excursion in Paris, on Aug 22, 2018. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A traditionally dressed freight hauler hikes on the ancient Sprinz mule track towards the Grimsel mountain pass with their sumpter in Valais, Switzerland, on Aug 22, 2018. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
People pick grapes from a vineyard in La Florida near the village of La Geria on the Spanish Canary Island of Lanzarote, on August 20, 2018. PHOTO: AFP
A general view of the holy Kaaba at the Grand Mosque on the second day of Eid al Adha in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, on Aug 21, 2018. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Children play on the beach in Cabourg, northwestern France, on Aug 22, 2018. PHOTO: AFP
South Korea's Lee Hyeok-jung participates on the rings in the men's team final of the artistic gymnastics event during the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta, on Aug 22, 2018. PHOTO: AFP
